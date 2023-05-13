Republican Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Wants to Raise the Voting Age to 25 (VIDEO)

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age to 25.

He mentioned the idea recently, while speaking to a crowd in Iowa.

This idea will be met warmly by many conservatives, but will cause a lot of young voters to lose their minds. The far left owns the youth vote as many 18 to 25 year-olds have become radicalized in recent years.

The Des Moines Register reported:

GOP presidential candidate tells young Iowans US should raise voting age from 18 to 25 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Iowans Thursday night he supports raising the minimum U.S. voting age from 18 to 25. Under Ramaswamy’s desired amendment to the U.S. Constitution, those ages 18-25 would be allowed to vote only if they participate in a six-month “national service requirement” — in the military or as a first responder — or complete a civics test identical to the one required to become a naturalized citizen. The policy, Ramaswamy told a crowd at the Royal Flooring furniture store in Urbandale, is “ambitious,” and some “will not agree with it.” But he described it as a critical stepping stone for restoring “civic pride” and “American identity” among young people. “I think it is a problem that young people don’t vote enough in this country,” Ramaswamy said. “But if you make it something that you actually have to earn, you value it even more. It’s human nature and psychology.”

We’re not a direct democracy. We are a *constitutional republic.* We need to revive civic duty among young Americans. That’s why I’m announcing my support for a constitutional amendment to raise the voting age from 18 to 25, but to still allow 18-year-olds to vote if they either… pic.twitter.com/mdbSta5McK — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 12, 2023

Ramaswamy mentioned it again on Twitter:

Some people on the left hav advocated lowering the voting age.

This is the counter-proposal.