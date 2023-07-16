Far Left Presidential Candidate Cornel West Weighs in: Biden Committed ‘Crime Against Humanity’ Against Black Americans

Democrats are already jittery about far left academic Cornel West throwing his hat into the 2024 presidential race as a likely Green Party candidate.

In 2016, the Green Party played an outsized role in tipping the election to Donald Trump.

Now, with Cornel West as their likely nominee, they could easily do it again.

Risky business, — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 7, 2023

West’s latest comments on Joe Biden will not make it any easier for them.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, West hammered Joe Biden’s record on racial issues and called his history with black Americans nothing short of a “crime against humanity.”

West pointed to the federal Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act Biden sponsored as a senator in 1994 as being responsible for spurring mass incarceration among minorities.

West also addressed Biden’s clearly declining cognitive powers.

The Post reports:

“Well, I think you’ll think Joe Biden contributed to a crime against humanity when he became the architect of the mass incarceration regime in the 1990s,” said West, 70, referring to the tough-on-crime Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act Biden sponsored as a senator in 1994. The bill authorized the hiring of 100,000 new police officers and allocated $9.7 billion for prisons. ******* “Black folks are low priority” to Biden, West continued, adding the president was much better at window dressing — “black faces in high places” — than substantive change. West gave Biden’s performance on race a dismal grade of “C-.” ****** “It’s very clear that his cognitive powers are in decline,” claimed West, who insisted he is fit as a fiddle, with no notable health issues.

We BEEN trying to tell yall this… https://t.co/ruUKo2NJwn — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) July 15, 2023