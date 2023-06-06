Crazy Left Wing Professor and Activist Cornel West Announces He is Running for President in 2024 (VIDEO)

Former Harvard professor and longtime left-wing activist Cornel West has announced that he is planning to run for president in 2024 on the ‘People’s Party’ ticket.

The People’s Party was started in 2016 by supporters of Bernie Sanders, so this is a perfect fit for West.

West is unlikely to gain much support, but if he is actually on the ballot, he could play a spoiler for the Democrats.

FOX News reports:

Progressive activist Cornel West announces 2024 campaign under third party Progressive scholar and philosopher Cornel West is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2024 presidential race, announcing a third-party bid on Monday to stand against both Democrats and the GOP. While he is a long-shot candidate, the left-wing media personality’s third-lane campaign appears to be a clear knock on President Biden and the Democratic Party. “In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for President of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” West announced in a video posted to social media. “The presidency is just one vehicle to pursue the truth and justice I’ve been trying to do all my life.” “I come from a tradition where I care about you. I care about the quality of your life. I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, health care for all, the escalating destruction of the planet, the destruction of American democracy,” he added.

Watch his announcement video below:

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself – fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

Some Democrats are already sounding the alarm.

Every vote for Cornel West is a vote for the GOP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 5, 2023

WTF?! Does @CornelWest really want to help the GOP nominee win — the way Ralph Nader helped GW Bush defeat Al Gore in 2000? Ego trips can come at a heavy price, Cornel. Please stop this foolishness, before you really hurt the things you care to help. https://t.co/bdoQLhg8ui — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) June 5, 2023

Don’t Democrats constantly claim to be defenders of democracy?

Why shouldn’t Cornel West run?