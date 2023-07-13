Democrats Starting to Panic Over Third Party Run of Far Left Candidate Cornel West

Despite attacks from Democrats and the media, far left academic Cornel West is still running for president and now the DNC is starting to panic.

They are already bringing up the campaign of Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, which some Democrats blamed for Hillary’s loss.

It’s so strange. Democrats claim to care about ‘our democracy’ so what’s the problem with other candidates?

The Hill reports:

Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid Cornel West’s third-party presidential campaign is stirring up unpleasant flashbacks to 2016 for members of the Democratic Party, some of whom are starting to grow anxious about the effect it could have on President Biden’s reelection. West, a philosopher, Ivy League academic and leftist, recently announced he is newly registered with the Green Party as he seeks to challenge Biden and the eventual Republican nominee for the White House. Now, some prominent figures supporting Biden, from the head of the Democratic National Committee to veteran campaign hands, are already sounding the alarm about his quixotic White House run. “This is not the time in order to experiment. This is not the time to play around on the margins,” warned DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison, a close Biden confidant, over the weekend. Seven years ago, when Hillary Clinton lost to former President Donald Trump, many in her orbit blamed Green Party nominee Jill Stein as a factor that contributed to her defeat. Heading into 2024, Democrats worry West could emerge as a similar spoiler by earning just enough votes to fracture the coalition Biden needs to win.

In addition to this, Democrats are also flipping out about the possibility of a third party run by a No Labels candidate. Could it be Joe Manchin?

SCOOP: Joe Manchin is headed to New Hampshire on Monday with No Labels amid speculation of a third-party challenge to President Biden. He and Jon Huntsman will headline a No Labels event in Manchester: https://t.co/gj3pmQfYm0 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 12, 2023

For all of their talk about ‘our democracy’ over the years, Democrats don’t seem very interested in democracy.

At the end of the day, all they really care about is holding onto power.