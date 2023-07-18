DEVELOPING: Republicans Debate Impeaching US Attorney General Merrick Garland

House Republicans are debating whether to impeach US Attorney General Merrick Garland after Speaker McCarthy floated the idea last month.

Speaker McCarthy last month said he will start the impeachment of US Attorney General Merrick Garland by July 6 over his IRS whistleblower testimony.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told investigators that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

“Weiss said he tried to go to the DC US Attorney’s office and they wouldn’t approve it. And he was trying to go charge it elsewhere in California – and he was trying to seek special counsel authority and that got denied and so this was a shocker to the agents who were present,” Shapley’s attorney Mark Lytle recently told Fox News.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department ended up charging Hunter Biden with two misdemeanors for tax-related crimes.

The gun charge was treated as a diversion case which means Hunters doesn’t even have to plead guilty to the charge.

Oversight Committee Republicans on Monday said a former FBI Supervisory Agent confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony.

Federal agents were told not to approach Hunter Biden!

The Biden transition team was TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview.

Below are key takeaways from the transcribed interview of a former FBI supervisory special agent.

As part of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, there were multiple witness interviews planned for December 8, 2020. IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent were assigned to interview Hunter Biden.

On the evening of December 7, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent learned that FBI headquarters had notified Secret Service headquarters about the planned interview with Hunter Biden. Additionally, they learned the Biden transition team was notified about the planned interview. This was not the original plan by the career agents, which frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know.

On December 8, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent were notified they would not be allowed to approach Hunter Biden’s house and instead would have to wait near his residence until Hunter Biden contacted them.

The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation.

As a result of these actions, Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent never interviewed Hunter Biden.

Republicans are debating whether to impeach Garland.

The Hill reported: