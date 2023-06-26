McCarthy Floats Impeachment of Merrick Garland by July 6 Over IRS Whistleblower Testimony He Interfered in Hunter Criminal Probe (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Monday morning said he will start the impeachment of US Attorney General Merrick Garland by July 6 over his IRS whistleblower testimony.

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely appeared on Fox News to discuss the DOJ’s sweetheart deal extended to Hunter Biden.

Lytle told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Whistleblower Gary Shapely said David Weiss disclosed this to him on one of his in-person meetings with the US Attorney.

“United States Attorney Weiss was present for the meeting. He surprised us by telling us on the charges, quote, ‘I’m not the deciding official on whether charges are filed,’ unquote.”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Garland said under oath that Weiss had full authority to charge Hunter Biden.

“Weiss said he tried to go to the DC US Attorney’s office and they wouldn’t approve it. And he was trying to go charge it elsewhere in California – and he was trying to seek special counsel authority and that got denied and so this was a shocker to the agents who were present,” Mark Lytle told Fox News.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department ended up charging Hunter Biden with two misdemeanors for tax-related crimes.

The gun charge was treated as a diversion case which means Hunters doesn’t even have to plead guilty to the charge.

McCarthy on Sunday floated impeachment as he called on US Attorney David Weiss to testify before the House Judiciary Committee

We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblowers' allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into… https://t.co/Q3LLeJhW85 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 25, 2023

McCarthy appeared on Fox & Friends and said House Republicans will start an impeachment inquiry on Merrick Garland.

“By July 6, because of the allegations from the IRS, because of the whistleblowers and the DOJ – Garland, what he is saying, and what David Weiss are saying privately are two different things, and if it comes true what the IRS whistleblowers are saying, we’re going to start impeachment inquiries on the Attorney General,” McCarthy said.

WATCH: