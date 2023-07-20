“DeSantis is Stooping to Such a Low Level” – Kari Lake SLAMS Dishonest DeSantis Ad Featuring AI-Deep Fake of Trump’s Voice

Kari Lake released a statement this week calling out Ron DeSantis for his lies about President Trump and urging politicians to “pledge against using Artificial Intelligence in campaign ads.”

This comes after a DeSantis PAC dropped a new ad using AI to falsely accuse Trump of “attack[ing] Iowa.”

This is not the first time team DeSantis has used AI to lie about Trump. Previously, DeSantis came under fire after his campaign posted a collage with fake photos of President Trump embracing Dr. Fauci, calling it “Real Life Trump.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting DeSantis, is about to drop over a million dollars on a cheesy ad featuring a fake AI-generated Trump audiotape, which falsely depicts him attacking Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

“The blatant use of AI to fabricate President Trump’s voice is a desperate attempt by Always Back Down and Jeff Roe to deceive the American public because they know DeSanctimonious’ campaign is on life support,” Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita told Politico.

Kari Lake released a statement on Tuesday denouncing this deceptive and desperate practice and urging Congress to pass legislation to safeguard against the abuse of AI for defamation purposes.

Kari Lake Calls on ALL Politicians & PACs to Pledge AGAINST Using Artificial Intelligence in Campaign Ads Following the use of an AI-generated voice of Donald Trump in a recent DeSantis PAC ad, Kari Lake is calling on ALL politicians & PACs to pledge against using artificial intelligence in campaign ads. Kari Lake Released the Following Statement: “Voters are already lied to by the corrupt fake news media every day. We can’t further deceive through the use of dishonest AI campaigning. Therefore, I’m calling on all politicians & PACs to pledge against using Artificial Intelligence in campaign ads. I urge members of Congress to explore potential legislation that can safeguard against these abuses in the future.”

Lake tweeted, “SAD: DeSantis PAC used Artificial Intelligence to mimic Trump’s voice in a campaign ad We expect The Propagandists in the Media to LIE & DECEIVE Voters. It’s heartbreaking to see that Team DeSantis is stooping to such a low level NO MORE AI IN CAMPAIGN ADS! NO MORE LIES!”