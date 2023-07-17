DeSantis PAC Spending Big Bucks Promoting Ad Featuring AI-Deep Fake of Trump’s Voice (VIDEO)

Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is about to spend over a million dollars on an ad featuring an artificial intelligence deep fake of former President Donald Trump speaking.

The DeSantis campaign has already come under fire for using a deceptive ai-generated image of Trump embracing Anthony Fauci in another ad.

According to a report from Politico, the ad “charges Trump with attacking Iowa governor Kim Reynolds as part of a larger pattern of disrespect he has shown to the first caucus state.”

“But the audio that the spot uses is not actually from Trump,” the report continues. A person familiar with the ad confirmed Trump’s voice was AI generated. Its content appears to be based off of a post that Trump made on his social media site Truth Social last week. The person said it will run statewide in Iowa tomorrow and that the ad buy was at least $1 million — a massive sum though one doable for the well-heeled super PAC.”

The Trump campaign slammed the ad as “desperate” and accused the campaign of being on “life support.”

“The blatant use of AI to fabricate President Trump’s voice is a desperate attempt by Always Back Down and Jeff Roe to deceive the American public because they know DeSanctimonious’ campaign is on life support,” Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita told Politico, referring to a top official with the pro-DeSantis super PAC. “After losing big donors and slashing their staff, they have now outsourced their work to AI just like they would like to outsource American jobs to China.”

The report notes, “Political ads have used impersonation before, and the Trump-generated voice in the Never Back Down ad does not sound entirely natural. Still, the spot highlights what could be the next frontier of campaign advertising: The use of AI-generated content to produce increasingly difficult to identify, so-called deepfakes.”

DeSantis is currently polling far behind Trump for the Republican primary.