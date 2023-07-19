DC Gulag Staff Now Allegedly Using Sleep Deprivation Tactics On J6 Political Prisoner

Jessica Watkins, an American political prisoner who was sentenced to 8½ years in federal prison for protesting the stolen election at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, is being harassed and mentally tortured by correctional officers in the female maximum security jail of the DC Central Detention Facility, to the point where transgender Oath Keeper and military veteran is inflicting self-harm.

During the Capitol riot, Watkins did not threaten anyone, did not vandalize anything, encouraged others not to vandalize, spoke with several police officers inside the Capitol, and followed their orders.

Wicked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Watkins’ on May 26, a day after he sentenced Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to 18 years in federal prison and Florida Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs to 12 years.

The activist federal judge would not allow Watkins or her co-defendants to cross-examine the fraudulent fed informants who lied about her during the trial.

Following Watkin’s arrest in January 2021, the Oath Keeper was later stripped naked and left in a cell with lights on 24 hours a day for four days of torture.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Biden Department of Justice announced last week they are appealing the sentences of several prominent J6 defendants including Watkins to add even more to their already harsh sentences.

On a call from the DC Gulag with Jennifer Baker, host of Flip The Switch podcast, Watkins described the nightmare she is subjected to in the maximum security jail in an effort to raise public awareness about the torturous abuses.

Baker wrote the following article after talking with Watkins:

Jessica Watkins, DC GULAG POLITICAL PRISONER, called me today telling me that she is tired of the abuses she has been going through since being moved to Maximum Security at the DC CTF.

“I am furious! LIVID! Purple with Wrath!” she said. “Everyone needs to know that this is happening”.

We have been told about many tactics that the DOC staff seem to use on these prisoners. Everything from the Diesel Therapy, ridiculous amounts of solitary confinement, 100*+ heat while in the hole, no visits for 2 years, to tainting of food or just plain not providing proper nutrition.

Jessica is in the women’s maximum security and has no J6 support like the guys in the C3A pod. She is being housed with the worst of the worst and most days stays inside her cell by herself. The only other inmates that she has been able to become friends with have alternate schedules, so she no longer sees them.

What Jessica has told me might seem silly or frivolous to us out here, as we stand free in our comfy homes. However, to be in a concrete cell day after day with no freedom, we could only imagine things through her eyes and know that people have their breaking points.

Currently, Jessica is going through not just dealing with being moved to Maximum security after being found guilty of Seditious Conspiracy, but now the prosecutors are appealing her sentencing to try and get an 18 yr sentence handed down from the judge. On top of all of this already stressful and heartbreaking news, there is a Correctional Officer, CPL. Pryor whom Jessica feels especially harassed by. She “accidentally” calls Jessica by male pronouns. Jessica is in the women’s jail and to look at or talk to her you would not make that mistake.

On June 13, Cpl. Pryor came into Jessica’s cell and decided to “turn it over” and search her cell without her body cam on. Pryor went through her things and settled on a picture that Jessica has of her pet fish. Pryor ripped the picture down and put it in her jacket then left the cell. After Jessica made noise about getting her picture back, she finally got it back damaged, as can be seen on surveillance video.

On July 6, another CO CPL Warren locked Jessica out of her cell. Telling her she had to stay out until she was done with her rounds. Jessica is on medication that acts like a water pill and she needs to use the restroom often. There is no communal bathroom in the POD. Warren let Jessica know she would need to “Hold it” if she needed to use the bathroom. When Jessica sent in a written grievance about this incident their response to the grievance was to return her grievance paperwork.

Jessica’s anxiety has become increasingly worse. One such instance is last week on the 10th of July. Monday is laundry day and the CO refused to take Jessica’s laundry for cleaning. After the CO acted like it was no big deal that she would have no clean clothes for another week, Jesica lost her cool and cussed out the CO. The CO then locked her in her cell recording Jessica from her body cam as she dumped out her laundry bags to show this officer how much laundry she had. She begged for her stuff to be cleaned. She admittedly started to freak out. Her breaking point of so many times she’s been mistreated and the solitary confinement all came to a head. She was having a Mental Health Emergency. She began to inflict self-harm as she screamed “Fuck You!”.

Lt. Hines came to Jessica’s cell and caught her on body cam inflicting the self-harm. The Lt. ultimately took the laundry and dismissed Jessica’s anxiety and attack on herself.

“I was never taken to Mental Health or a doctor for my grievous self-inflicted injuries,” Watkins said. “They just kept me locked in my cell and left me like that”.

On Saturday, 5 days later a CO sees Jessica’s bruises and sends her to Medical where the doctor puts her in an isolation cell for half the day and tells her that she, ‘Needs Jesus, before sending her back to her unit.’

Last night was all Jessica could take, which is why I am writing this article today. At 2:30 a.m. CPL Pryor kicked Jessica’s cell door making the bright overhead light come on in her cell. Jessica could hear Pryor laughing when she did this. Jessica yelled and banged on her door for at least a half hour before the light was finally turned off. Her mental strength is being tried at every level. She doesn’t know what can be done or know what the answer is to get through this, but she does want people to be aware of her struggle. She has written numerous grievance reports to which nothing is done.

So, yes, this seems on the surface like silly things to have breakdowns over, if you were in your home. But ask yourself, “If I were living in a concrete box every day, how would I handle this?”

Before I hung up with Jessica this afternoon she expressed to me that she didn’t want me to worry about her. “How can I not, Jess?” I asked, “This shit is not ok! You are hurting yourself and they are driving you to that point!”

I get emotional as I write this because the mere thought of enjoying a picture of my pet, the ability to simply use the bathroom, do my laundry, or get a restful night’s sleep is something so minuscule, and yet Jessica is denied these things.

These things, plus too many other things to mention, are what help these people at the DC Gulag and other DOC facilities break down our brothers and sisters.