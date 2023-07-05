CNN Legal Expert on MO v Biden Decision: Free Speech Is Conservative Ideology – This Is an Activist Judicial Opinion

On Independence Day Judge Terry Alvin Doughty from Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other Biden administration agencies from continuing its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

On Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 – Judge Doughty issued his Order DENYING the Government’s MOTION TO DISMISS.

WHAT THIS MEANS

The past year’s legal battle has solely been over Missouri, Louisiana, and Gateway Pundit, et al’s ability or right to prosecute this lawsuit. The Government’s efforts heretofore have been focused on obfuscating and stonewalling evidence on the one hand, and engaging in numerous tactics to extricate itself from the lawsuit, including through the filing of multiple motions to dismiss and to change venue (that is, to change courts in order to draw a communist judge who favors authoritarian government and widespread governmental censorship.)

Now that the Government lost its main effort to crush us, the real war begins. Having lost this crucial battle, the Government will be compelled to engage in full, “general” discovery. This means that Missouri, Louisiana, The Gateway Pundit, and the rest of the plaintiffs will be empowered to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the Government’s fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to shut down speech, censor thought, and engage in population manipulation through information control, in contravention of our First Amendment (Find a Copy of Judge Doughty’s Order Denying the Motion to Dismiss, here.)

On this day, July 4, 2023, a landmark decision emerges in Missouri v. Biden. The federal judge has partially granted an injunction that now prohibits DHS, FBI, DOJ, and numerous other federal agencies from colluding with Big Tech to censor posts on social media.

“IT IS ORDERED, ADJUDGED, AND DECREED that Plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction is GRANTED in part and DENIED in part,” said Judge Terry Doughty, United States District Judge.

On Monday CNN fired off on Judge Doughty.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig argued that “free speech” is a conservative ideology and Honig accused Doughty of being an activist judge – for FOLLOWING THE US CONSTITUTION.

This tells you everything you want to know about the modern day left. They have no regard for the US Constitution or individual rights. That is very clear.