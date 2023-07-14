Climate Activist Wackos Glue Themselves to Runways in Germany, Disrupting Thousands of Passengers

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the rise of vandalism and public temper tantrums by unhinged climate activists throughout Europe.

On Thursday, activists from Letzte Generation (Last Generation) used a concrete and epoxy resin mixture to glue their hands to asphalt, disrupting air traffic at two airports in Germany.

The stunt blocked runways a Hamburg and Duesseldorf airports leaving thousands of passengers facing flight delays and cancelations.

Activists use concrete and epoxy resin mixture to glue their hands 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/npqNBSMGyV — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 13, 2023

The use of concrete and epoxy resin does not sound either environmentally friendly, or safe.

Fox News reports:

Climate activists in Germany blocked plane traffic at two airports on Thursday by gluing themselves to the runways in protest against mass transit pollution, causing hours of delays and dozens of cancelations. “The Last Generation isn’t protecting the climate, they’re engaged in criminal activity,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing said. ******* Adding to the airport disruptions the activists on Friday targeted traffic in Munich. Reuters reported one member of the group concreted himself to the street while others stuck themselves to it, using what looked like to be the same method adopted in Thursday’s airport disruptions.

The dangerous stunt is the latest in a long list of public tantrums. From vandalizing the Trevi Foundation, damaging a Degas sculpture and a German artwork or throwing tomato soup at a Van Gogh, unhinged climate activists can’t help behaving like whiney toddlers.