Climate Activists Strike Again-Damage Artwork Near German Parliament

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the rise of vandalism and public temper tantrums by unhinged climate activists throughout Europe.

In October 2022, two disturbed women from the activist group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ on display at London’s National Gallery. Thankfully the painting was protected by museum glass.

In June 2022, another pair from Just Stop Oil glued themselves to the frame of another Vincent Van Gogh painting.

In France, a 36-year-old man dressed as an old lady tried to break the glass protecting the famous Mona Lisa painting before throwing a cake on its surface.

Claude Monet’s ‘Les Meules,’ displayed at the Potsdam Barberini museum in Germany, was attacked by an alliance of German and Austrian activists, Letzte Generation (Last Generation.)

On Saturday, Letzte Generation splashed a dark liquid over an artwork near the German parliament building. The artwork, “Grundgesetz 49,” was created by Israeli artist Dani Karavan and is engraved with key components of the country’s constitution. The dark liquid was mean to symbolically “soak the piece in oil.”

#BREAKING: Radical climate activists throw unknown black substance on Dani Karavan’s Grundgesetz 49 sculpture at Jakob-Kaiser-Haus in Berlin, Germany; art installation by Israeli artist consists of 19 glass panels which are engraved with 19 articles of pic.twitter.com/L30FjybIvw… https://t.co/q2hV64KSZr — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) March 4, 2023

“When ‘climate activists’ commit their crimes, the police always stand by. They don’t intervene, it looks more like they are security preventing anyone else from intervening. Orchestrated by the state, all of this” (Google Translate)

Wenn “Klimaaktivisten” ihre Straftaten begehen, steht die Polizei immer nur daneben. Sie greift nicht ein, es sieht eher so aus, als wären sie die Security, die verhindert, dass jemand anderes eingreift. Staatlich orchestriert, diese ganze #LetzteGeneration-Show? 🤔#Grundgesetz49 pic.twitter.com/BlNyLbFRj9 — Peter Borbe (@PeterBorbe) March 4, 2023

The Times of Israel reports:

Parliament Speaker Bärbel Bas said she was appalled by the action and has “no understanding for it.” She said the work by Israeli artist Dani Karavan, titled “Grundgesetz 49” after the German name of the post-World War II constitution and the year when it was drawn up, is a reminder to respect and protect rights such as freedom of expression and assembly.“