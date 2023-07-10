Biden Regime in a Rush to Jail Trump – DOJ Opposes Delay in Pretrial Hearing in Trump Classified Docs Case

The Biden Regime is in a rush to jail Trump before the 2024 election.

The Justice Department opposed a delay in a pretrial hearing in the Trump classified documents case.

Trump’s aide Walt Nauta requested a delay in Friday’s pretrial hearing because his attorney, Stan Woodward, is in trial this week in DC.

Woodward also doesn’t have his interim clearance yet.

The government wants to fast-track the case so they can throw Trump in prison.

Biden regime in a rush to jail Trump before the election. https://t.co/5Ejdg8sZ9J — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 10, 2023

Walt Nauta was charged alongside President Trump in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Nauta pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

Trump also pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal charges related to the classified documents case.

President Trump was indicted on 37 counts last month: 31 charges for willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes that stemmed from notes memorialized by Trump’s attorney.

Trump’s aide Waltine (Walt) Nauta was also indicted by the Florida grand jury hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

According to the indictment, Walt Nauta was told to move boxes after the former president received a subpoena in May for classified documents.

Walt Nauta is a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.

Nauta’s lawyer Stanley Woodward filed a complaint in the DC court alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt tried to bribe Walt Naut’s lawyer Stanley Woodward in order to get his client to testify against Trump.

Bratt brought up Woodward’s application for a judgeship and suggested it would be blocked unless he forced his client to testify against Trump.