Biden to Keep Left Wing Labor Secretary in Place Despite Lack of Senate Approval

The Biden administration is keeping Julie Su, a left wing labor activist, in the role of labor secretary despite the fact that she has not been approved or confirmed by the Senate.

It’s not surprising for this White House. They just do whatever they want and the media doesn’t question them about it.

Of course, if Trump did this it would be described as an assault on democracy.

NBC News reports:

Biden to keep Julie Su on indefinitely as Labor chief despite lack of Senate votes The White House plans to use a little-known law to keep acting Labor Secretary Julie Su in the job even if she fails to win Senate approval, a White House official told NBC News. “Upon Secretary Walsh’s departure, Acting Secretary Su automatically became Acting Secretary under its organic statute, not under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act,” the White House official said in an email, referring to Marty Walsh, who stepped down in March. “As a result, Su is not subject to the time limits of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and she can serve as Acting Secretary indefinitely.” Last week, NBC News reported that a law dating back to 1946 allows the deputy labor secretary, to which Su was confirmed by the Senate in 2021, to “perform the duties of the Secretary until a successor is appointed.” But Su’s nomination for labor secretary has since stalled in the Senate, where Democrats control 51 votes and expect unified Republican opposition.

The Washington Free Beacon adds this:

Su oversaw California’s Employment Development Department before joining the Biden administration, and her record raised concerns in Congress. She froze checks on unemployment claims and failed to stop payment to suspicious accounts, resulting in an estimated $31 billion in fraudulent payments. The state’s unemployment insurance fund is now in a nearly $20 billion deficit.

Is there any wonder why this person can’t get approved by the Senate?

