Berkeley Law Dean Admits to Using ‘Unstated Affirmative Action:’ ‘I’m Going to Deny I Said This’

The Gateway Pundit reported on The Supreme Court’s historic ruling that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional.

Schools nationwide will no longer be able to discriminate against students on the basis of race.

That does not, however, stop academic institutions from covertly continuing race based policies in areas like faculty hiring.

On Thursday, writer Christopher Rufo tweeted footage of University of California, Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky seemingly admitting to secretly discriminating during faculty hiring to further diversity.

Fox News reports that in the undated footage, “Chemerinsky appears to explain to students how ‘unstated affirmative action’ is achieved when a ‘college or university doesn’t tell anybody, doesn’t make any public statements’ about doing it.”

Chemerinsky continues, “If I’m ever deposed, I’m going to deny I said this to you.”

EXCLUSIVE: Berkeley Law School dean Erwin Chemerinsky explains how he has secretly enacted a policy of racial discrimination in faculty hiring—which is illegal in California. “If I’m ever deposed, I’m going to deny I said this to you.” pic.twitter.com/GYgtNZfhtb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 29, 2023

Chemerinsky continues saying he is “very careful when we have a faculty appointments committee meeting, any time somebody says, ‘We should really prefer this candidate or this candidate because this person would add diversity’ – don’t say that! You can think it, you can vote it, but our discussions are not privileged, so don’t ever articulate that that’s what you’re doing.”

Fox News reports:

When reached for comment, Chemerinsky told Fox News Digital, “I am sad that someone took a video of my class discussion and excerpted it in this way. The Law School strictly complies with Proposition 209 in all of its hiring and admissions decisions.” Chemerinsky has commented in favor of race being a factor in college admissions before. “I think the court has gotten it exactly right for the last 45 years,” Chemerinsky told Fox News Digital last August. “Colleges and universities have a compelling interest in having a diverse student body and should be able to use race as one factor among many in admissions decisions.”

The law school does, however, love a good liberal activist.

In June, The Gateway Pundit reported that a year after far left, George Soros-backed Chesa Boudin was successfully removed from office in a recall election, he was hired by Berkeley Law.