OF COURSE: Ousted Far-Left Radical San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin Hired by UC-Berkeley Law School

A year ago, the far left, George Soros-backed Chesa Boudin was successfully removed from office in a recall election.

He has the distinction of being too far left on crime for the people of one of the most liberal cities in the country.

Now he has been hired by the law school at UC-Berkeley. What a perfect fit, and how not surprising.

Lori Lightfoot has just been hired by Harvard. Academia sure loves far left Democrats.

The school is actually bragging about the hire.

Welcoming @chesaboudin! As founding executive director of Berkeley Law’s new Criminal Law & Justice Center (@BerkeleyLawCLJC), Boudin sees an exciting opportunity to build on his work of transforming the criminal legal system in profound ways. https://t.co/Eo6jMkHf3s — UC Berkeley Law (@BerkeleyLaw) May 31, 2023

From their announcement:

Chesa Boudin Brings a Lifetime of Experience to Lead New Criminal Law & Justice Center Chesa Boudin has spent his whole life grappling with incarceration and its far-reaching implications. As the founding executive director of Berkeley Law’s new Criminal Law & Justice Center, he sees an exciting opportunity to build on his work of transforming the criminal legal system in profound ways. “A lifetime of visiting my biological parents in prison and my work as a public defender and district attorney have made clear that our system fails to keep communities safe and fails to treat them equitably,” Boudin says. “I’m thrilled to join the nation’s premier public law school and engage with brilliant scholars and students to drive meaningful change by elevating the lived experience of those directly impacted.” The center will be a research and advocacy hub to boost Berkeley Law’s public mission in the criminal justice arena. It will help foster research collaboration among faculty members and others, enhance law students’ training and practice opportunities, and strengthen connections between the university and the outside world.

Ted Cruz slammed the hire:

The disgraced former San Francisco District Attorney will be teaching generations of students at @BerkeleyLaw that ignoring the law is somehow “transforming” the legal system. The “transformation” he forced upon his city has left it far more dangerous and barren. https://t.co/AfIQuOPv4P — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 1, 2023

Boudin was raised by members of the Weather Underground.

Doesn’t that tell you everything you need to know?