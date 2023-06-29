BREAKING: Supreme Court Strikes Fatal Blow to Affirmative Action in Historic Ruling – Bans Race-Based College Admissions- All but Eight States Impacted

In a historic ruling, The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional.

Schools nationwide will no longer be able to discriminate against students on the basis of race.

What a beautiful day for freedom, liberty and justice.

Here is the announcement:

BREAKING 🚨: The Supreme Court just ruled that Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional pic.twitter.com/1oos8TOWds — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) June 29, 2023

The vote was 6-3. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion.

All but eight states used race-based affirmative action. The states that did have affirmative action at all prior to the ruling were California, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, and Idaho

Last October, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two separate cases about the consideration of race in college admissions: Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. University of North Carolina and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University.

At stake in the Harvard case was whether the university violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Asian-American applicants. The UNC case concerned the school’s unwillingness to adopt a “race-neutral alternative.”

The universities involved claimed race was one factor among many used in a while assessing student applicants and that their processes respect precedent.

The conservative group involved in the lawsuits, however, said that the colleges were engaging in reverse discrimination by using race as an admissions factor.

As reported by Fox News, one Asian American student, Jon Wong, was rejected by six elite colleges despite having a 1590 SAT score. He said this was due to affirmative action.

He was one of the people behind the successful lawsuits today. Now he will likely be able to enter the college of his choice.

