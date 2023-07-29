Author Promotes ‘Safe Spaces’ at National Parks for Black People

On Wednesday, NBC shared an article by author Char Adams, “Meet the black outdoorsy groups reclaiming nature.”

The article, written in June, is getting a fresh push by NBC in a tweet on Wednesday.

Trying to gin up fresh outrage to cover for all the Biden scandals this week? Heaven forbid NBC covers Hunter’s collapsing sweetheart deal, his curiously successful artwork, and variety of other questionable behaviors.

No, let’s drag out a month old article to distract the masses.

“There is trauma related to being outdoors,” the founder of an organization working to provide safe spaces for Black people to enjoy outdoor activities says. “There’s a lot of healing that we as a Black community must do.” https://t.co/pGFNa6gJQO — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 26, 2023

In the article, Adams posits that black people need “safe spaces to go camping and just experience the outdoors” because of past racial discrimination.

CNN has even lamented the “adventure gap” or “nature gap” in outdoor recreation due to a lack of diversity in the “White-dominated space.”

But Adams has a solution. An outdoor “safe-space.”

The article shares:

“Throughout history, we weren’t even allowed to go to national and state parks because of the color of our skin. There is trauma related to being outdoors,” Newton added. “There’s a lot of healing that we as a Black community must do in order to reconnect and deepen our relationship with the outdoors, because it’s our natural birthright to be there.” “There were a lot of Black people looking for safe spaces to go camping and just experience the outdoors. People would go to campgrounds, and there would be Trump flags flying everywhere,”Ajayi said, citing the many mental health benefits of being outdoors, like alleviating depression and stress. People around her wanted to know where they could safely go camping without being harassed or discriminated against. “I wanted to build a safe space for that. I figured if I needed a space like that, there were other Black women who probably needed that space too.”

In 2020, Tucker Carlson called then U.S. National Park Service acting director, David Vela, a moron for suggesting that the “persistent whiteness” of their parks is an “existential crisis.”