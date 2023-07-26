House Committee Demands Answer from DOJ on Potential Failure to Protect Victims of Hunter Biden’s Sexual Exploitation

On Tuesday, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) penned a joint letter to Hilary Azam, National Human Trafficking Coordinator, and Kristina Rose, Director of the Office for Victims of Crimes.

The lawmakers allege that the DOJ disregarded the rights of victims who were sexually exploited by Hunter Biden, in contradiction to the protections afforded under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CRVA) and the Mandatory Victim Restitution Act (MRVA).

“The Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CRVA) and Mandatory Victim Restitution Act (MRVA) protect victims, such as the women Hunter Biden allegedly sexually exploited based on testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, throughout the criminal process with statutory rights,” according to the news release.

The legislators expressed concerns about the DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s activities, accusing the DOJ of failing to properly investigate serious charges.

“In a letter to top officials at DOJ, the lawmakers seek information related to DOJ’s conduct involving the victims, including why it chose to forgo particular charges and pursue crimes that could preclude victims from receiving relief under the law,” the news release added.

“DOJ appears to have ignored its own policies by only charging Hunter Biden with two misdemeanor tax charges. But more disturbing, the Committee is concerned DOJ disregarded the victims who were sexually exploited by Hunter Biden. Specifically, Congressional testimony indicates that Hunter Biden paid prostitutes—victims—and used such payments as tax expenses for one of his companies. These testimonies also indicated DOJ was investigating Hunter Biden for Mann Act violations,” the lawmakers wrote.

These allegations stem from transcribed interviews made public by the House Ways and Means Committee. During a hearing last week, two IRS whistleblowers presented their investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax evasion, accusing him of concealing over $8.3 million in income.

In one shocking revelation, Rep. Greene suggested that Hunter Biden violated the Mann Act by deducting payments to prostitutes as tax expenses in 2018.

“It appears Hunter Biden concealed illegal payments to prostitutes—victims—by claiming business expenses through one of his companies,” the lawmakers said, alleging that “Hunter Biden’s criminal conduct harmed these women, and such harm appears to involve the 2018 tax charge for which he is now pleading guilty.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Hunter allegedly underreported his taxes by $500,000 or half a million dollars.

On page 103 of the report Hunter was deducting his payments to a high-end prostitute from his 2018 taxes.

He called the prostitute his “West Coast assistant.

The letter went on to criticize the narrow scope of charges brought against Biden, suggesting that the DOJ’s selective focus on less severe charges could prevent victims from receiving legal relief.

“Additionally, the Committee is concerned about the narrow scope of the charges that the DOJ chose to bring despite available evidence to other, more serious crimes. The limited charging decisions may directly affect the victims’ ability to obtain relief. In choosing to ignore more severe criminal charges or omit relevant offense conduct, the DOJ opted to leave victims out of the conversation—a statutory right under the CVRA.”

Read the letter to Ms. Hilary Axam, National Human Trafficking Coordinator, and Ms. Kristina Rose, Director, Office for Victims of Crime, below: