Karine Jean-Pierre Can’t Say How a Buyer of Hunter Biden’s Garbage Artwork Coincidentally Received Prestigious Commission Appointment by Joe Biden (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t say how a buyer of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork coincidentally received a prestigious commission appointment by Joe Biden.

Another Biden pay-to-play scheme revealed was revealed on Tuesday.

A major Democrat donor and Biden-appointed commissioner was revealed as a buyer of Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.

Hunter’s artwork (photo below) ranges from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000+ for large-scale paintings.

According to Business Insider, Hunter Biden learned the identity of at least two of his buyers – and one of the buyers got a favor from the Biden White House!

One buyer, identified as Los Angeles real estate investor and major Democrat donor, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, was appointed to a prestigious commission by Joe Biden.

According to Insider, in July 2022, 8 months after Hunter Biden’s art debuted in a SoHo gallery, Joe Biden appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

It is unclear if the appointment occurred before or after Naftali purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

Additionally, Naftali has visited the Biden White House more than a dozen times and has met with senior advisors.

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Naftali and the Bidens’ latest pay-to-play scheme.

KJP said she would “have to look into” how Naftali received a commission appointment by Joe Biden.

WATCH: