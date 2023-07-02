Atlantic Writer Jemele Hill Goes on Twitter Tirade, Suggests Asian Activist ‘Carried the Water for White Supremacy’

Atlantic writer, and canned ESPN pundit Jemele Hill, went on a tirade against an Asian activist celebrating last week’s Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional. Schools nationwide will no longer be able to discriminate against students on the basis of race.

Yiatin Chu, President of Asian Wave Alliance celebrated the decision on Twitter.

I told my daughter that today is a big day. They’ve ended affirmative action. “Isn’t it what you’re been fighting for?” she asked. I said yes. pic.twitter.com/NdfWkHaDly — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) June 29, 2023

Hill took the opportunity to suggest Chu “carried the water for white supremacy.”

Can’t wait until she reads that you gladly carried the water for white supremacy and stabbed the folks in the back whose people fought diligently for Asian American rights in America. https://t.co/JA1iTp6A6I — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 1, 2023

But Hill’s racist comment did not go unaddressed on Twitter.

Jemele should just title every tweet, “everything I don’t like is white supremacy.” That’s all she whines about. She even harrases other racial minorities who do not support Jemele’s radical beliefs. (And if you like this tweet, be sure to follow my acct) — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) July 2, 2023

Found the racist. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 2, 2023