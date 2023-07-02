Atlantic Writer Jemele Hill Goes on Twitter Tirade, Suggests Asian Activist ‘Carried the Water for White Supremacy’

Atlantic writer, and canned ESPN pundit Jemele Hill, went on a tirade against an Asian activist celebrating last week’s Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional. Schools nationwide will no longer be able to discriminate against students on the basis of race.

Yiatin Chu, President of Asian Wave Alliance celebrated the decision on Twitter.

Yiatin Chu celebrates Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action/Image: @ycinnewyork/Twitter

Hill took the opportunity to suggest Chu “carried the water for white supremacy.”

But Hill’s racist comment did not go unaddressed on Twitter.

Margaret Flavin

