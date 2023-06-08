“When Will You Give Up Your Six Body Guards?” – Conservatives Dunk All Over Gavin Newsom After He Proposes Four-Part Constitutional Amendment to Restrict Gun Rights (VIDEO)

Not satisfied with getting humiliated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over and over again, Gavin Newsom has decided to beclown himself once more.

Newsom took to Twitter Thursday morning to announce he was proposing a new four-part constitutional amendment to restrict gun rights in America.

He laughably claims this will end the nation’s so-called gun violence epidemic.

WATCH:

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis. The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction. The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact: 1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

Newsom also went on far-left NBC “News” to brag about his proposal. The network in a tweet characterized Newsom’s disgusting idea as “historic.”

EXCLUSIVE: California Governor Gavin Newsom shares a historic announcement that could affect the entire country when it comes to gun control: proposing a new 28th amendment to the U.S. constitution. @jacobsoboroff shares their conversation. pic.twitter.com/oIltNhHl7f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2023

Unfortunately for Newsom, NBC “News” does not represent real America. Conservatives dunked all over him in the comments section on Twitter.

Here are the best tweets:

When will you give up your 6 bodyguards, Gavin…? — Gusano (@mistergusano) June 8, 2023

Don’t let Gavin Newsom Californiaize the rest of the country pic.twitter.com/IXrsAfxdeB — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 8, 2023

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution. It’s called: “Governors who have over 20 billion debt on their resume must be fired.” Let’s see which one wins. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) June 8, 2023

Coming from the party who cant define what a woman is, who will define what an Assault Weapon is? pic.twitter.com/DMfCEvzxYV — Scott84HendersonFL1776 (@SangerEatbabies) June 8, 2023

I propose that we fly Gavin Newsom to Jupiter along with @cher. A one-way trip. — John Cole (@Alt1J) June 8, 2023

What is your plan to fix California? — Mike (@Mike_Astrup) June 8, 2023

The cherry on top is that this discount Batman villain says someone must be 21 to buy a gun but that teens can get hormones and surgery. — AF Gibson (@AVZFernandes) June 8, 2023

Heaven help us if this man ever becomes a serious presidential contender.