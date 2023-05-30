Gavin Newsom’s Attempt to Blame Ron DeSantis-Signed Gun Bill for Florida Mass Shooting Blows Up in His Face After DeSantis Staffer Reveals a Key Detail Regarding the Bill

Credit: Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obsession with Ron DeSantis completely blew up in his face Monday night after attempting to blame him for a mass shooting in Florida.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Cristina Laila reported Monday night that nine Memorial Day beach goers were injured in a mass shooting near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Florida. Three of the victims were minors.

Five individuals were taken into custody following the incident and one suspect remains at large.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Newsom pounced before the bodies were even cold. He blamed the mass shooting on a bill DeSantis signed back in April. Under the legislation, individuals will no longer need to obtain a permit to carry concealed firearms according to Fox News.

“Until our leaders have the courage to stop bowing down to the NRA and enact common sense gun safety this kind of senseless violence will continue,” Newsom tweeted.

There was one big problem with Newsom’s assertion. Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’ press secretary, responded to Newsom by revealing a key detail regarding the legislation.

Yes, the fine print of the bill DeSantis signed into law notes it cannot take effect until July 1st. This completely obliterates Newsom’s argument blaming loosened Florida gun laws for the awful shooting Monday night.

Moreover, Fox News points out Newsom is lying about the new gun law removing requirements for background checks.

Under the legislation, citizens who are 21 years old and above can carry without asking the government for a permit and without paying a fee. The legislation does not change who is eligible to obtain a carry permit, and those who still wish to get a permit may do so under the law.

Other conservatives also piled on Newsom:

The latter tweet asks a great question. The answer is almost certainly.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

