“Kidnapping Charges?” – California Governor Gavin Newsom Threatens Legal Action Against DeSantis Over Migrant Flights

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is threatening legal action against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) over migrant flights to Sacramento.

Two planes carrying illegal aliens arrived in Sacramento, California in recent days.

One planeload of illegals arrived to Sacramento last Friday.

The second planeload of illegals, originally from Venezuela and Colombia, arrived to Sacramento on Monday.

The illegals were carrying documentation “purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida” – AFP reported.

DeSantis previously sent two planes carrying 50 illegals to the sanctuary city of Martha’s Vineyard.

On Monday a Democrat Texas sheriff recommended felony and misdemeanor charges of unlawful restraint over DeSantis’ migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Now Newsom is threatening DeSantis with kidnapping charges.

“Ron DeSantis you small, pathetic man. This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?” Newsom said on Monday.

California’s corrupt Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office is looking to potentially charge those involved in transporting the illegals.

Bonta’s office is “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants.”

“State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” Bonta said in a statement.