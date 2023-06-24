WATCH: Feeble Joe Biden Needs Both Hands to Climb Up Steps For Marine One

Feeble Joe Biden needed both hands to climb up the steps to Marine One on Saturday.

Joe, Hunter, and grandson Beau Biden took off to Camp David for the weekend.

80-year-old Joe Biden was seen helping his grandson to the steps of Marine One before he hoisted himself up with both hands.

WATCH:

U.S. President Joe Biden headed to Camp David on Saturday as mutinous Russian mercenaries seized a southern city overnight and tension rose dramatically in Russia. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/oSA4dT8rLD — Voice of America (@VOANews) June 24, 2023

Joe Biden has become so feeble that he has to use the shorter staircase to board Air Force One.

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor noted earlier this week that Joe Biden has been using the shorter staircase to board and deplane from Air Force One for that past couple of months.

After falling all over the place, Joe is now climbing up and down a shorter staircase.

Joe took the shorter staircase as he boarded Air Force One on Wednesday.