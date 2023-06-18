WATCH: CBS’s Catherine Herridge Reveals Legal Strategy Trump’s Lawyers will Form in Classified Docs Case to Get “Under the Hood of the Special Counsel’s Case”

Sources close to Trump’s legal team told CBS News’ Catherine Herridge the former president’s lawyers are forming a legal strategy to get “under the hood” of Jack Smith’s case.

Trump’s lawyers are “likely anticipating some limited discovery to kind of get under the hood of the special counsel’s case and the strength of the evidence,” Herridge said.

Catherine Herridge said President Trump’s lawyers two top tier targets are a motion to dismiss based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and to get excluded the notes from Trump’s lawyer Eric Corcoran.

Herridge also revealed that the Eric Corcoran’s notes memorializing his conversations with Trump are more than 40 pages in length!

Trump’s legal team is preparing to file a motion to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case citing prosecutorial misconduct.

Trump’s lawyers will ask Judge Aileen Cannon to unseal Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell’s order obliterating Trump’s attorney-client privilege with his lawyer Eric Corcoran.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, was first assigned to oversee Jack Smith’s classified documents case and January 6 case against Trump.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Trump at every turn!

In fact, Judge Howell previously ordered Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.



Judge Beryl Howell

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney client privilege in a ruling.

Howell ruled DOJ prosecutors ‘met the threshold for the crime-fraud exception’ for Trump’s attorney.

Jack Smith used Eric Corcoran’s notes against Trump.

According to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Jack Smith used notes memorialized by Trump’s lawyer against the former president.

Trump’s privileged conversations with his lawyer about the boxes of documents stored at Mar-a-Lago was used to charge Trump with conspiracy to obstruct (count 32), withholding a document or record (count 33), corruptly concealing a document or record (count 34) and false statements (count 37).

Trump’s former lawyer Tim Parlatore recently described the stunning prosecutorial misconduct in Jack Smith’s classified docs probe.

