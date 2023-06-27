Unredacted Filing: Epstein Received $300M in Tax Incentives From Virgin Islands – Territory and JPMorgan Chase Continue to Battle in Federal Court – USVI Accused of Having ‘Unclean Hands’

As we have been reporting, a civil lawsuit in Federal Court is pitting the US Virgin Islands Government against America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase.

The territory alleges that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims in large quantities of cash, and was ‘indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise’.

The lawsuit has brought to light a dizzying array of information regarding the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring and its workings, as well as victims, clients, enablers and co-conspirators.

Since there is more than enough blame to go around, in its defense, JPMorgan has filed documents showing just how deeply some top USVI officials were involved in his affairs. You can read it here.

Now that the defense filing by the bank has been unredacted, new details have come to light.

Daily Mail reported:

“JPMorgan Chase said the US Virgin Islands gave Jeffrey Epstein more than $ 300 million in tax incentives and waived sex offender monitoring requirements, shielding the disgraced late financier as he gave cash and gifts to top officials and local police.”

Just to put into perspective the dimension of the tax incentives he received from the USVI, it’s estimated that, by the time of his death, Epstein was worth $600 million.

The filing revealed how he paid law enforcement entities such as the Virgin Islands Police Department and even top officials.

“The newly unredacted filing is part of JPMorgan’s effort to show that the US Virgin Islands, including former first lady Cecile de Jongh, ‘actively facilitated’ Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women and teenage girls.

[…] The bank has said Cecile de Jongh managed Epstein’s local companies for eight years and helped arrange visas for some victims, in exchange for Epstein providing a salary, bonuses and tuition for her children’s schools.”

Cecile de Jongh certified that Epstein was a ‘bona fide resident,’ waived restrictions on his ability to travel, and shockingly even sought his opinion and approval for changes in the sex offender legislation in the territory.

JPMorgan agreed a few days ago to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit by dozens of Epstein’s accusers, pending court approval, but the bank is actively defending itself against the territory government.

While Epstein remained a JPMorgan client from 1998 until 2013, it alleges that the USVI has ‘unclean hands’, and therefore legally can’t seek damages in civil court.

The most damning evidence against the bank is related to former top executive Jes Staley, a reason why it is suing him in a separate suit. Read here.

Staley is accused of forcibly and violently raping one of the trafficking victims/plaintiffs, and is said to have told her that Epstein ‘authorized him to do whatever he wanted to her’.

Judge Jed S. Rakoff also stated that Jes Staley, whose 1200 emails with Epstein have been looked through with a microscope, received photos of young [presumably sex-trafficked] women in sexy poses.

It has been known for quite some time that some of these messages between Staley and Epstein have a disturbing tone to them, with mentions to children story characters like ‘Snow White’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Jes Staley referred his ‘profound’ friendship, and visited his infamous ‘pedophile Island’ while the disgraced financier was in jail in Florida.