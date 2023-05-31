Jes Staley Versus Jamie Dimon: Wall Street Giants Play the Blame Game Over Epstein Trafficking Ring Association

Another day, another Jeffrey Epstein bombshell revelation. The string of lawsuits in NY Federal Court have been shining the light on the clients, enablers and co-conspirators in the most infamous trafficking ring.

This time, embattled financier Jes Staley, a longtime close personal friend of Epstein, is pitting his version against JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, one of the most respected names in the financial world.

Daily Mail reported:

“A former JPMorgan executive accused its CEO of lying about his knowledge of bank accounts held by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that were allegedly used for the trafficking of young women. Former top executive James ‘Jes’ Staley pointed the finger at Jamie Dimon, claiming that for years the CEO was involved in discussions as to whether the bank should keep Epstein as a client – even after his conviction.”

While Staley has had his career derailed by his previous Epstein association, having been ousted as CEO of Barclays, Dimon so far has had limited reputational damage, since both he and JPMorgan have adopted the line of assigning blame for the association with the convicted pedophile squarely with Staley.

So now he is presented as a “disgruntled former employee”.

“A particular claim leveled by Staley against Dimon is that the pair communicated multiple times after Epstein’s initial arrest in 2006 about whether they should keep Epstein as a client, even after he was registered as a sex offender and served time in a Florida jail. An email presented as evidence in the ongoing hearing, [written] by a JPMorgan employee and read: ‘I would count Epstein’s assets as a probable outflow for ’08 ($120mm or so?) as I can’t imagine it will stay (pending Dimon review)’.”

A spokesperson for JPMorgan shared, “Our CEO (Jamie Dimon] reaffirmed after his deposition that, as he has previously said, he never met with him [Epstein], never emailed him, does not recall ever discussing his accounts internally, and was not involved in any decisions about his account.”

These latest developments signal a legal battle ahead, in which Staley will try to evade taking sole responsibility for the association of JPMorgan Chase with a known sex trafficker.

Sure enough, so far Jes Staley appears much more involved: referred to as a ‘profound’ friendship, exchanged around 1,200 emails with disturbing content, and accused of sexually assaulting a woman during his visit to Epstein’s private island.

In a separate suit, JPMorgan is suing him for misleading the bank about the real nature of his own relationship with Epstein.