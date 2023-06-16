U.S. Director of National Intelligence to Declassify All Information on Covid-19 Origins by Sunday as Required by Law

By no later than Sunday, the country’s director of National Intelligence is legally required to “declassify” and publicize all “information relating to the origins of COVID-19.”

It can be recalled that Joe Biden signed a bill passed by the House and Senate last March declassifying “certain information relating” to the origins of Covid.

“Today, I am pleased to sign into law S. 619, the “COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023.” I share the Congress’s goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19).” Biden said in a statement.

“In 2021, I directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate the origin of COVID-19, and that work is ongoing,” Biden said.

Biden claimed his administration would declassify and “share as much of that information as possible.”

Public Law Number 118-2, enacted on March 20, is brief yet decisive. Comprising only 418 words, the law compels intelligence officials to reveal all they know about the origin of the coronavirus.

Telegraph has more on the story:

As the deadline for the release of the US intelligence looms, we list the three key areas on which Law Number 118-2 demands full disclosure. “Not later than 90 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Director of National Intelligence shall declassify any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), including: 1. “…activities performed by the Wuhan Institute of Virology with or on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army.” 2. Declassify any intelligence which shows “…coronavirus research or other related activities performed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.” 3. Declassify any intelligence which shows “…researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who fell ill in autumn 2019, including for any such researcher: the researcher’s name; the researcher’s symptoms; the date of the onset of the researcher’s symptoms.”

Recall, the Director of National Intelligence released an initial finding on COVID-19.

The finding stated, “The IC assesses China did not develop SARS-CoV-2 as a biological weapon. We remain skeptical of allegations that SARS-CoV-2 was a biological weapon because they are supported by scientifically invalid claims, their proponents do not have direct access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), or their proponents are suspected of spreading disinformation.”

ABC reported, “investigation concedes that “both hypotheses are plausible,” the nearly 300-page document released by the minority on the Senate health subcommittee makes a circumstantial case that the “preponderance of circumstantial evidence” points to “an unintentional research-related incident” — an undetected aerosol leak — likely at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), as the first spark which would ultimately ignite the pandemic.”

Senate says that this release of COVID was an accident they give China a huge break.

Dr. Fauci did all he could to withhold the truth about the origins of COVID-19.

Dr. Andrew Huff, the former Vice President of EcoHealth Alliance, an Army veteran, told The Gateway Pundit that he sent a report on the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus to the US Senate and Congress.

Dr. Huff reported to Dr. Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance, the notorious doctor who sent US dollars, approved by Dr. Anthony Fauci, to fund the Wuhan research labs in China.

Dr. Huff provided proof that the COVID virus that killed millions and resulted in mass starvation and global economic recession was created in a Wuhan laboratory.

🚨🚨🚨 Please retweet! 🚨🚨🚨 Below is link to the copy of the report about the REAL Origin of SARS-CoV2 sent to the US Senate and Congress last week. My declaration in the document was provided under oath with penalty of perjury. https://t.co/P8KipAQ4mU pic.twitter.com/fI2gvW6xqB — Andrew G. Huff, PhD, MS 🇺🇸 (@AGHuff) September 19, 2022

You can watch our exclusive interview with Dr. Andre Huff here.

