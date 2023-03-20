Biden Signs Bill Declassifying Covid Origins Intelligence, Will Release “As Much Information As Possible”

Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill declassifying “certain information relating” to the origins of Covid.

“Today, I am pleased to sign into law S. 619, the “COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023.” I share the Congress’s goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19).” Biden said in a statement on Monday.

“In 2021, I directed the Intelligence Community to use every tool at its disposal to investigate the origin of COVID-19, and that work is ongoing.” Biden said.

Biden claimed his administration will declassify and “share as much of that information as possible.”

Both chambers of Congress recently passed a bill to declassify the US government intel on the origins of Covid-19.

China has been so worked up about this COVID origins bill, Communist officials wrote to my office earlier this week and demanded I drop it. I thought I’d update President Xi on today’s passage 👇 pic.twitter.com/uuzGiIebEl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 10, 2023

According to the Department of Energy, Covid originated in the Wuhan lab.

Covid-19 was a product of Fauci’s gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

The CCP has openly threatened Elon Musk and Senator Josh Hawley for promoting the Wuhan lab leak report.

Joe Biden will probably have to ask his CCP handlers what he’s can and cannot release in the declass report.