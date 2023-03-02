HUGE: Senate Votes To Declassify All Government Intelligence Documents Related TO COVID-19 Origins – Is Fauci Nervous Yet?

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced on Twitter last night the Senate unanimously passed his bill requiring that government intelligence about the origins of COVID-19 must be declassified.

Tonight the Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed my bill to declassify all the intelligence the government has on #covid origins. Let the people see the truth! — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 2, 2023

The passage of the bill, which was also sponsored by Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), comes one day after the US Department of Energy and later the FBI confirmed that a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the most likely origin of the pandemic.

The Gateway Pundit readers already knew this. Our articles have shown the pandemic started when the coronavirus was manufactured in the WIV and then the virus escaped.

Anthony Fauci’s NIH funded the WIV gain-of-function research and millions died as a result. He then lied under oath to Congress about his agency’s activities.

Wonder if he is sweating right now?

House Democrats have said they will oppose the legislation, but the measure will still pass thanks to the GOP controlling the legislative body.

Fox News reported:

The Senate passed legislation Wednesday evening that would require the Biden administration to declassify all intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and possible links to the origins of the COVID-19 virus, in light of the weekend report that the Department of Energy (DOE) that concluded the coronavirus pandemic likely stemmed from a lab leak. The bill, introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., passed the Senate by unanimous consent on Wednesday. The measure now moves to the House, where House Democrats signaled Wednesday that they oppose the bill after arguing that matters of declassification should be made by the executive branch. “We believe in letting committees of jurisdiction guide the discussions ahead, working with the administration and asking the administration tough questions,” House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said Wednesday. Still, with Republicans holding a slim majority in the House, the measure is likely to succeed. In an interview with Fox News that aired Tuesday, FBI Director Chris Wray said “the FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.” On Sunday, the Energy Department, which was previously undecided on the origin of the pandemic, joined the FBI in saying the coronavirus likely spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory, according to a Wall Street Journal report. That story cited a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and some members of Congress from DOE.

Let’s see what Joe Biden does once the legislation reaches his desk. Vetoing the unvarnished truth would certainly prove an awful look.