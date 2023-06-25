Two MSM Papers FINALLY Cover Hunter Biden Bombshell, But Hide It On Page 15

Hunter Biden was all smiles when he joined “the big guy” on Thursday evening for a State Dinner with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

And why not smile when you have friends in the Media to help bury the truth about your dirty dealings!

On Friday, two legacy MSM Papers finally covered the Hunter Biden bombshell revelations from IRS whistleblowers, but they made sure to bury it.

While the front pages of The New York Times and Washington Post covered the Titan Submarine and the recent visit of India’s Prime Minister, the two papers hid the negative news from IRS whistleblowers about Hunter on page A15.

The Daily Caller reports:

The NYT ran a story on the bottom of page A15 titled “Hunter Biden Used Father’s Name to Pressure Associate in ’17, Documents Show,” referring to Hunter’s alleged promise to a Chinese businessman to “make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction,” as alleged in the testimony. The Post reported in their business section that an “IRS whistleblower says Justice Dept. slowed and stifled Hunter Biden case,” also on the bottom of page A15.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

Hunter and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

Hunter Biden used his powerful father as muscle to collect.

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

But the legacy media, embedded deep in the pockets of Democrats, ran cover for the Bidens yet again.