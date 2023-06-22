Whistleblower Reveals Hunter Biden Demanded Payment From His Chinese Business Associate Over Text Message – While Joe Biden Was Sitting Next to Him!

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released a devastating report detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers.

The two IRS whistleblowers told lawmakers about the Justice Department’s effort to block search warrants and cover-up Hunter Biden’s tax crimes.

One IRS whistleblower revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

Hunter and Joe Biden threatened Henry Zhao – make a payment or else!

Hunter Biden used his powerful father as muscle to collect.

The WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

This is more proof Joe Biden was actively involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Hunter Biden is a nobody drug addict without his powerful father – all of Hunter’s deals revolved around Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy”.