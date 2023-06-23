Joe Biden’s Family of Grifters – Including Criminal Hunter – Attend State Dinner with Indian PM Modi

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday evening hosted Indian Prime Minister Modi for a State Dinner on the South Lawn.

Here is what’s on the menu for tonight:

First course

Marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad

Compressed watermelon

Tangy avocado sauce

Main Course

Stuffed portobello mushrooms, “roasted to perfection,” as Curtis put it

Creamy saffron-infused risotto

Upon request

Sumac-roasted sea bass

Lemon-dill yogurt sauce

Crisped millet cakes

Summer squashes

Dessert

Rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake

Wines

Stone Tower chardonnay “Kristi” 2021

PATEL red blend 2019

Domain Carneros brut rosé

Joe Biden’s family of grifters also attended the State Dinner.

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa were spotted chatting with guests.

Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden (Hunter’s daughter) attended the dinner with her husband.

Joe Biden’s slimy brother James Biden (also implicated in Biden family corruption) was at the White House tonight.

Photos via The Daily Mail:

Biden looked confused during a photo opportunity with Modi at the Grand Staircase.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden was spotted at the State Dinner just hours after the House Ways and Means Committee released devastating depositions detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers.

The two IRS whistleblowers told lawmakers about the Justice Department’s effort to block search warrants and cover-up Hunter Biden’s tax crimes.

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) on Thursday detailed MULTIPLE felony charges that whistleblowers said the IRS recommended against Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden’s DOJ blocked two search warrants and multiple felony charges against Hunter Biden, according to an IRS whistleblower who spoke to lawmakers.

The whistleblowers also confirmed Joe Biden was directly involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals.

Joe and Hunter Biden also threatened a Chinese business associate – pay up or else!

Instead of sitting in prison, Hunter Biden is enjoying a lavish State Dinner at the White House.

Had enough yet, America?

