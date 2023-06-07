Tucker Carlson’s First Episode of New Twitter Show Garners Over 60 Million Views in Less than 24 Hours

On Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson released Episode 1 in his “Tucker on Twitter” program.

Carlson took on the Ukraine Dam that was blown up and suggests the Kakhovka Dam explosion was likely a Ukrainian attack.

In less than 24 hours, the episode has received over 59.6 million views, absolutely demolishing the 3.5 million audience of his former Fox News show.

Tucker broke the corporate media monopoly matrix tonight & it’s never coming back. Tucker uploaded a 10 min monologue.

No ads or interruptions.

No pricy subscriptions.

Watch on demand. The result? – 17M views

– 90K RTs

– 25K comments In under 180 mins We are the media now🔥 pic.twitter.com/3X2vLIBiNz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023

And no censorship. If the purpose of media is reaching audiences and influencing them — there is no denying that Tucker is once more the most watched & influential man in the world. It’s not even close. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023