Tucker Carlson’s First Episode of New Twitter Show Garners Over 60 Million Views in Less than 24 Hours

Tucker Carlson releases the first episode of his new show Tuesday on Twitter.
Tucker Carlson releases the first episode of his new show Tuesday on Twitter. (@TuckerCarlson / Twitter video screen shot)

 

On Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson released Episode 1 in his “Tucker on Twitter” program.

Carlson took on the Ukraine Dam that was blown up and suggests the Kakhovka Dam explosion was likely a Ukrainian attack.

In less than 24 hours, the episode has received over 59.6 million views, absolutely demolishing the 3.5 million audience of his former Fox News show.

