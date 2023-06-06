Tucker Carlson Releases Episode One of His ‘Tucker on Twitter’ Program – On the Explosion of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine that Was Blown Up Earlier Today (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson released Episode 1 in his “Tucker on Twitter” program.

On Tuesday night Tucker Carlson took on the Ukraine Dam that was blown up on Tuesday. Tucker suggests the Kakhovka Dam explosion was likely a Ukrainian attack.

Tucker Carlson started his program:

“This morning it looks like somebody blew up the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine. The rushing wall of water wiped out entire villages, destroyed a critical hydropower plant, and as of tonight, puts the largest nuclear reactor in Europe in danger of melting down. So if this was intentional, it was not a military tactic. It was an act of terrorism. Them the question is, who did it? Well, let’s see. The Kokovka dam was effectively Russian. It was built by the Russian government. It currently sits in Russian controlled territory. The dam’s reservoir supplies water to Crimea, which has been, for the last 240 years, home of the Russian Black Sea fleet. Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more. And for precisely that reason, the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it. In December, the Washington Post quoted a Ukrainian general saying his men had fired American made rockets at the dam’s floodgate as a test strike. So really, once the facts start coming in, it becomes much less of a mystery what might have happened to the dam. Any fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up, just as you would assume they blew up Nordstream, the Russian natural gas pipeline, last fall.”

Tucker goes on to discuss the destructive nature of our fake news media complex “We’re the ones living in ignorance now.”

Tucker is back!

