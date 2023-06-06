Ukraine Military Accuses Russian Forces of Blowing Up Nova Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station Dam – Russia Responds, Blames Shelling by Ukrainian Army (VIDEO)

The Ukrainian military accused Russian forces of intentionally blowing up the dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station on Tuesday.

According to Reuters,  the Nova Kakhovka dam is located in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region.

“The Kakhovka [reservoir] was blown up by the Russian occupying forces,” Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command announced on its Facebook page.

“The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified,” the command added.

It is estimated that the reservoir contains 18 cubic kilometers of water, approximately the same amount as the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

Zelenskyy later accused “Russian terrorists” of destroying the dam.

“The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror. It’s only Ukraine’s victory that will return security. And this victory will come. The terrorists will not be able to stop Ukraine with water, missiles or anything else,” he wrote.

WATCH:

The National Police of Ukraine has issued an evacuation order for the affected villages and advised them to turn off all electrical appliances.

Police said on Telegram:

Units of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of the Kherson region were alerted to alert and evacuate the civilian population from potential flooding zones on the right bank of the Dnieper River, namely: the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lyovo, Tyaginka, Poniativka, Ivanovka, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and partly the city of Kherson – Korabel Island.

The water level is rising and everyone who is in the danger zone must:

turn off all electrical appliances

take documents and essentials

take care of loved ones and pets

follow the instructions of rescuers and policemen.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that evacuations had begun.

He added that water levels would reach a critical stage within 5 hours.

The map below depicts the potential flooding zone after the explosion.

Russian state news agency, RIA Novosti, reported that the shelling by the Ukrainian army reportedly destroyed the upper half of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

The outlet reported:

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict artillery strikes on the area of ​​the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. Also, several shells fell in Novaya Kakhovka , eyewitnesses reported.

Last night shelling by the Ukrainian army destroyed the upper part of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The blow, presumably, was delivered from the Alder MLRS. There is an unregulated discharge of water. According to the head of the administration of Novaya Kakhovka , Vladimir Leontyev, the valves on the dam were demolished, but the dam itself was not damaged. He added that the rise in the water level in the Dnieper within the city is from two and a half to four meters.

According to the Guardian, “Blowing up a dam can be considered a war crime, the Geneva conventions say, if it “may cause the release of dangerous forces and consequent severe losses among the civilian population,” and the effects of a large release of water on people and homes remains for now dangerous but uncertain.”

