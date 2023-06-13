Trump Encourages Supporters to Protest Outside Miami Courthouse

Former President Donald Trump is encouraging supporters to protest outside the Miami courthouse where he is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

During an interview with Roger Stone on Monday, Trump was asked about a rally organized being organized by Laura Loomer.

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon outside the courthouse on 400 North Miami Avenue. A flyer for the protest urges people to “bring your Trump flags, Trump shirts, Trump hats, Trump signs, bullhorns & your love of President Trump.”

When asked for his thoughts on the planned protest, Trump did not hesitate to endorse it.

“We need strength in our country now,” Trump said. “Our country is being taken away from us. Our country’s going Communist. It’s going Marxist. It’s going really bad. The people of our country aren’t that way, but the people running it are.”

LISTEN: In an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with @RogerJStoneJr, President Trump was asked about the peaceful Pro-Trump rally I organized and have planned to take place in front of the courthouse in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. President @realDonaldTrump encouraged people to… pic.twitter.com/iW4qHD9Qnq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 13, 2023

“We need strength at this point, and everyone’s afraid to do anything,” Trump said. “They’re afraid to talk. They have to go out, and they have to protest peacefully.”

Trump complained that when he was arraigned in Manhattan over charges of falsifying business records, the police kept protesters very far away from the front of the courthouse.

“Look, our country has to protest. We have plenty to protest. We’ve lost everything. We’ve lost our borders. We’ve lost our election integrity. We’ve lost respect all over the world. They want to double and triple your taxes. Look at what they want to do to your taxes,” Trump continued. “These crazy people want to make your taxes so high that you’re not going to be able to live.”

The former president and current 2024 Republican frontrunner reminded Stone that our nation was energy independent just three years ago under his leadership.

“We were soon going to be energy dominant. We have more oil than Saudi Arabia or Russia,” Trump continued. “We were going to have more than both of them put together.”

Trump continued on to say that it is “very sad” what is happening in this country.