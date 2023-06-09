BREAKING LEAK: Trump Indicted on at Least 7 Counts – Conspiracy, False Statements, Scheme to Conceal, Willful Retention of National Defense Information

President Trump was indicted by Biden’s Justice Department on Thursday on the classified documents case.

Shocking news of a Florida grand jury was revealed this week through leaks to the media.

Bloomberg noted evidence collected from the grand jury in Florida may be used in the DC case against Trump.

Trump made the announcement on Thursday.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.” Trump said.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” Trump said.

Trump was indicted on at least 7 counts, according to ABC News.

The charges range from conspiracy to willful retention of national defense information to a scheme to conceal to false statements, ABC reported.

Reporters swarmed the Miami courthouse on Thursday.

Trump will be arraigned in federal court in Miami next Tuesday afternoon.

ABC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time, this time on federal charges in relation to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar confirm to ABC News. He is set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, sources said. “We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported during a special report on the network.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN” – Trump said.