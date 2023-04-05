J6 Political Prisoner Barry Ramey Is Stabbed In The Face For Watching Tucker Carlson – Pleads For Help As He Awaits Sentencing

Recently convicted political J6 political prisoner Barry Ramey, who was stabbed in the face for watching Tucker Carlson in prison. Barry is now sounding the alarm on the abuse he and other J6 defendants are enduring from bigoted correction officers while being detained for nearly two years.

Ramey of Plantation, Florida was arrested on April 21, 2022, and is currently detained in solitary confinement in the Alexandria Detention Facility in Alexandria, Virginia as he awaits sentencing.

Prior to being transferred to the Alexandria jail, Ramey was detained in nine other jails including the Central Detention facility in Washington, DC and Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia.

Despite being held in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day in Alexandria, nothing compares to the nightmarish corruption and abuse at Northern Neck jail, the 38-year-old former member of the Proud Boys warns in a letter to The Gateway Pundit.

“What we the Jan6ers went through at Northern Neck Regional Jail was egregious on so many levels that I’m not sure I have enough ink in my pen or pages in my notebook to list them all. I will do my best to give you, the reader, a shorter and more condensed version of it all. Just know that trying to explain what Northern Neck was like to someone who has never been there, is like trying to explain the color red to a blind person,” Ramey wrote. “The amount of psychological, physical, and constitutional abuses that occurred behind those walls is horrific.

“We have seen everything from extreme violence, malnutrition, constitutional rights suspended, our mail being discarded over political views, medical care constantly being denied, religious services being denied, visitation with our loved ones being non-existent, attorney visits being canceled, video court dates canceled, sleep deprived, forced to pay for basic needs such as clothes and hygiene. This writer was stabbed in the face for watching Tucker Carlson.”

** PLEASE LET BARRY RAMEY KNOW HE IS NOT FORGOTTEN: DONATE HERE

It remains unclear why Ramey and other J6 defendants including Proud Boys leadership Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs are being held in solitary in Alexandria.

“This is my 9th facility in less than 11 months. Here in Alexandria, all J6ers are forced into solitary confinement which they refer to as “Administrative Segregation,'” Ramey wrote. “Upon my arrival, I was informed that this was to protect us from other inmates. Later I was told it’s because “we are so close to the Capitol.” There are a lot of good officers here that treat us fairly. However, the top Administration does not. We remain in our cells for 22hrs a day. We are only allowed, out one at a time, for 2 hours to basically pace around a small room just outside of our cells.”

Ramey is accused of spraying two Capitol Police officers with a chemical irritant while standing on a staircase on the lower west terrace of the Capitol building on January 6.

As American Gulag reports, Ramey was charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or buildings.

During a bench trial on March 3, Judge Dabney L. Friedrich found Ramey guilty of all charges. He is facing 3 to 6 years in federal prison.

“This is much better than the 9 to 11-year plea offer I was presented with,” he wrote.

Here is Barry Ramey’s letter to The Gateway Pundit’s readers:

What we the Jan6ers went through at Northern Neck Regional Jail (NNRJ) was egregious on so many levels that I’m not sure I have enough ink in my pen or pages in my notebook to list them all. I will do my best to give you, the reader, a shorter and more condensed version of it all. Just know that trying to explain what Northern Neck was like to someone who has never been there, is like trying to explain the color red to a blind person. The amount of psychological, physical, and constitutional abuses that occurred behind those walls is horrific. We have seen everything from extreme violence, malnutrition, constitutional rights suspended, our mail being discarded over political views, medical care constantly being denied, religious services being denied, visitation with our loved ones being non-existent, attorneys visits being canceled, video court dates canceled, sleep deprived, forced to pay for basic needs such as clothes and hygiene. This writer was stabbed in the face for watching Tucker Carlson. To say we have seen the downside of how bad our judicial system can be is the understatement of the year. What my fellow J6ers went through in the DC jail was very bad. I have not met one who has been to both DC and NNRJ that was not more than willing to go back to the DC Gulag after seeing the inside of Northern Neck Regional jail in Warsaw, Virginia. Trending: WATCH: Missouri Republican Buries Racist Democrat with EPIC Response When Questioned About His Ethnicity – Chamber Erupts in Applause Afterwards! Most mail I received that was of Pro-American or Pro-Conservative value was denied or discarded by the mail department. After filing a grievance, my newspapers would be lost and even more letters would be denied in clear retaliation. The food was absolutely terrible. The portions were so small that you were forced to spend money on their commissary store. Everything was very expensive. I went to bed with massive hunger pains every night when I first arrived there. Everything from cockroaches, flies, hair, and even a dirty mop string was pulled out of my food. I was far from the only one. We were forced to buy underwear, socks, T-shirts, shower shoes and even basic medicines such as cough syrup and Tylenol. If you could not afford multiple sets of clothes, we were forced to wash them in the shower and sink and if a guard caught you hanging them to dry, they would throw them away. This happened to me twice, forcing me to buy more. All the clothes on the commissary list were given to the facility to give to the inmates. Instead, they would force you to buy them or you would go without. The guards come in all hours of the night slamming doors and waking us up because there was a book or a piece of paper on the floor or they did not like where our shoes are placed that night. We hardly ever got 5 hours of solid sleep. Some of the guards thought it was funny to call out over the intercom that it was time to get up for breakfast when it was only 3 am. You could hear them laughing after we would wake up. The medical department was the worst of it all. It took me 2 months, 12 request forms, my lawyer and a grievance to finally see the doctor for blood work and Ibuprofen for my lower back injury. When one would send a request for something like Ibuprofen or aspirin for any reason, if you got any response at all it would read: “purchase off commissary” where you could by a 2 pack for .70 at a limit of 5 per week. I would send request after request for medical attention and I still have a copy of every request to prove it. Mostly nothing was ever done. The second time the doctor ordered blood tests to find out why my toes were going numb, I was told “we lost it”. “You lost the results?” I asked. “No! we lost the blood…” A few days later I was removed from NNRJ so I never did get the results. I tried for 6 months. After us being there for some time, we received tablets. I asked a question: “Would our search information be handed over to the prosecutors on our cases,” since I could find nothing in the disclaimer. When the major found out I was a J6er, she had me moved to a unit where I would be housed with murderers and rapists. She said my question was the reason but I was asked if we had any questions. I would spend a few weeks there where I was forced to fight in order to have other inmates stop stealing from me. What we had to endure at Northern Neck Regional Jail has taken its toll. I have had recent nightmares about going back. I thank the Lord for being with me and keeping us in his realm of protection. Even though they denied us religious services, I know and felt the Lord was there with us. We will continue to be strong. Current update: I’ve now been moved to Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia. This is my 9th facility in less than 11 months. Here in Alexandria, all J6ers are forced into solitary confinement which they refer to as “Administrative Segregation.” Upon my arrival, I was informed that this was to protect us from other inmates. Later I was told it’s because “we are so close to the Capitol”. There are a lot of good officers here that treat us fairly. However, the top Administration does not. We remain in our cells for 22hrs a day. We are only allowed, out one at a time, for 2 hours to basically pace around a small room just outside of our cells. I was moved here to be closer to DC for my bench trial. Recently, I was found not guilty on the more serious of charges. My case is the first to be ruled this way. I never intended on claiming I was innocent or that I had no crosses to bear. But I felt that I was, like so many others, severely overcharged and over enhanced. Fortunately, the judge in my case reviewed the facts and agreed with my defense. I hope and pray my case can help others. Currently, I am awaiting sentencing in June where I’m still facing anywhere from 3 to 6 years in federal prison. However, this is much better than the 9 to 11 year plea offer I was presented with. I’m currently still trying to raise the funds for a quality paralegal to assist my attorney at sentencing along with an appellate attorney to appeal one of my charges. I pray every day for all of us, more importantly our great nation. May God bless the USA. Barry Ramey Truth Social @Osprey_Sensei Twitter @Osprey_Sensei

Ramey also describes the abuse and torture J6 political prisoners are subjected to while incarcerated, in a recent interview with Freedom Express Media.

WATCH:

