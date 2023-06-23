“They Don’t Have Any Courage. They Don’t Have Any Love for Our Country” – Kari Lake Slams Leftwing Hack Reporters Who Ignore TGP’s Reporting on What Appear to be Fraudulent 2022 Mail-in Ballot Signatures – SEE EXAMPLES HERE

Kari Lake on Tuesday slammed leftist hack reporters in Arizona for their silence on The Gateway Pundit’s reporting about Maricopa County’s sham signature verification and potentially fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures.

Maricopa County has notified us that “upon advice from counsel,” they will no longer provide copies of unredacted voter records in violation of ARS16-168(F).

Maricopa County’s own signature verification log files and video footage show that multiple Maricopa County signature reviewers clicked through signature checks and approved hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent signatures in less than three seconds each.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on Maricopa County’s sham signature verification in 2022 after receiving access to 2022 ballot envelopes and historical signatures through a legal public records request. See the obviously mismatched signatures here:

Prior to this reporting, Garrett Archer, a former election official turned reporter infamous for defending Maricopa County’s shady elections procedures, began claiming that TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson had committed a class 6 felony by tweeting a photo of the signatures. He then claimed the matter was “already referred to law enforcement.” So much for the First Amendment.

The photo shared on Twitter did not contain any voter information, but it triggered the fake news media because it shows what a fraud Maricopa County elections are. See below:

Per Maricopa County Elections Director Rey Valenzuela and Maricopa County’s signature verification training materials, current ballot affidavits are compared by level one reviewers against “up to three most recent” historical voter signatures “in chronological order.” This means that level-one reviewers will use the three signatures seen above to verify a mail-in ballot for this voter in 2024. If level one accepts the ballot, it will not undergo further review unless selected for a random 2% audit of signatures at level three.

Like the other leftist reporters in Arizona, Garrett Archer claimed that the signature above had been cured and went through the full signature verification process. However, according to the County’s signature verification files, lawfully obtained by We The People AZ Alliance, the ballot was not cured. After a level-one reviewer “exceptioned” the signature, a level-two manager approved it in just 14 seconds. Instead of telling the truth, reporters were quick to gaslight and claim that Conradson committed a felony by reporting on the real crimes.

Multiple other reporters claimed that Arizona Revised Statutes prohibit the publishing of these public records from Maricopa County. Leftist hack Howie Fischer even cracked jokes about the idea of Conradson going to jail for a crime that was never committed.

Hack Jen Fifield also whined on Twitter, claiming that the signatures were “cherry-picked” or possibly cured by Maricopa County. “We definitely can’t trust The Gateway Pundit,” the lying leftist reporter tweeted.

No way to tell if Jordan accurately reviewed all voter sigs on file, or cherry-picked. Also- If mismatched, county sometimes calls/texts voter to confirm it's their ballot (curing). IDK if Jordan accurately represented if that happened. A lot we can't make assumptions about. — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) June 20, 2023

Umm did you read my story? Obviously not. None of the signatures were cured. All in my story were approved at level one and I know this from Maricopa County’s signature verification log files. You can look at the files yourself… — Jordan Conradson🇺🇸 (@ConradsonJordan) June 20, 2023

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, we found issues with about 10% of the randomly selected 200-300 signatures reviewed in a period of about three hours on June 9. It’s not hard to pick a cherry in a forest of cherry trees.

Additionally, according to Maricopa County’s signature verification log files obtained by We The People AZ Alliance, all of the signatures we presented in our bombshell report were accepted by level-one reviewers without further review.

The only tactic they have left is to claim that the law was violated. However, as seen in the Twitter thread below, they can’t even name the law that was broken.

The radical left did the same thing to Kari Lake earlier this year.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that questionably elected Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a former lawyer for Mexican drug cartels, sent a letter asking questionably elected Attorney General Kris Mayes to arrest Lake on felony charges for sounding the alarm about Maricopa County’s fraudulent signature verification system and posting a photo with fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures.

In a Twitter space on Tuesday with Mike Lindell and Kari Lake, Lake commended our reporting on the fraudulent signature verification system and slammed leftwing reporters for their lack of courage.

Conradson spoke more about the signature verification system and the signatures he reviewed in a Twitter space with We The People AZ Alliance on Wednesday.

Listen below: