“They Don’t Have Any Courage. They Don’t Have Any Love for Our Country” – Kari Lake Slams Leftwing Hack Reporters Who Ignore TGP’s Reporting on What Appear to be Fraudulent 2022 Mail-in Ballot Signatures – SEE EXAMPLES HERE

Kari Lake on Tuesday slammed leftist hack reporters in Arizona for their silence on The Gateway Pundit’s reporting about Maricopa County’s sham signature verification and potentially fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures.
Maricopa County has notified us that “upon advice from counsel,” they will no longer provide copies of unredacted voter records in violation of ARS16-168(F).
Maricopa County’s own signature verification log files and video footage show that multiple Maricopa County signature reviewers clicked through signature checks and approved hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent signatures in less than three seconds each.
The Gateway Pundit recently reported on Maricopa County’s sham signature verification in 2022 after receiving access to 2022 ballot envelopes and historical signatures through a legal public records request. See the obviously mismatched signatures here:
TGP EXCLUSIVE: Limited Maricopa County 2022 Ballot Signature Review Shows Obviously Mismatched Signatures Accepted at Level One – VIEW RECORDS HERE
Prior to this reporting, Garrett Archer, a former election official turned reporter infamous for defending Maricopa County’s shady elections procedures, began claiming that TGP correspondent Jordan Conradson had committed a class 6 felony by tweeting a photo of the signatures. He then claimed the matter was “already referred to law enforcement.” So much for the First Amendment.
The photo shared on Twitter did not contain any voter information, but it triggered the fake news media because it shows what a fraud Maricopa County elections are. See below:
Per Maricopa County Elections Director Rey Valenzuela and Maricopa County’s signature verification training materials, current ballot affidavits are compared by level one reviewers against “up to three most recent” historical voter signatures “in chronological order.” This means that level-one reviewers will use the three signatures seen above to verify a mail-in ballot for this voter in 2024. If level one accepts the ballot, it will not undergo further review unless selected for a random 2% audit of signatures at level three.
Like the other leftist reporters in Arizona, Garrett Archer claimed that the signature above had been cured and went through the full signature verification process. However, according to the County’s signature verification files, lawfully obtained by We The People AZ Alliance, the ballot was not cured. After a level-one reviewer “exceptioned” the signature, a level-two manager approved it in just 14 seconds. Instead of telling the truth, reporters were quick to gaslight and claim that Conradson committed a felony by reporting on the real crimes.
Multiple other reporters claimed that Arizona Revised Statutes prohibit the publishing of these public records from Maricopa County. Leftist hack Howie Fischer even cracked jokes about the idea of Conradson going to jail for a crime that was never committed.
Hack Jen Fifield also whined on Twitter, claiming that the signatures were “cherry-picked” or possibly cured by Maricopa County. “We definitely can’t trust The Gateway Pundit,” the lying leftist reporter tweeted.
No way to tell if Jordan accurately reviewed all voter sigs on file, or cherry-picked. Also- If mismatched, county sometimes calls/texts voter to confirm it's their ballot (curing). IDK if Jordan accurately represented if that happened. A lot we can't make assumptions about.
Umm did you read my story? Obviously not. None of the signatures were cured. All in my story were approved at level one and I know this from Maricopa County’s signature verification log files. You can look at the files yourself…
However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, we found issues with about 10% of the randomly selected 200-300 signatures reviewed in a period of about three hours on June 9. It’s not hard to pick a cherry in a forest of cherry trees.
Additionally, according to Maricopa County’s signature verification log files obtained by We The People AZ Alliance, all of the signatures we presented in our bombshell report were accepted by level-one reviewers without further review.
The only tactic they have left is to claim that the law was violated. However, as seen in the Twitter thread below, they can’t even name the law that was broken.
The radical left did the same thing to Kari Lake earlier this year.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that questionably elected Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a former lawyer for Mexican drug cartels, sent a letter asking questionably elected Attorney General Kris Mayes to arrest Lake on felony charges for sounding the alarm about Maricopa County’s fraudulent signature verification system and posting a photo with fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures.
In a Twitter space on Tuesday with Mike Lindell and Kari Lake, Lake commended our reporting on the fraudulent signature verification system and slammed leftwing reporters for their lack of courage.
Conradson spoke more about the signature verification system and the signatures he reviewed in a Twitter space with We The People AZ Alliance on Wednesday.
Listen below:
Lake: Everyone, it’s time as Americans to stand up and do something courageous. And it might be, for some people, posting something on their Facebook that might stir things up in their friend group. That might be the courageous act, and I applaud you if you’re willing to do that tomorrow, you share something about our elections. I see somebody who I’m really proud of on this feed. I don’t know if he’s still here, Jordan Conradson with the Gateway Pundit. This guy went in and through public information requests, got to look at the signature verification sham in Maricopa County, and he has posted it and done stories on it with the risk of them putting him behind bars. They threatened to put me behind bars for exposing it as well. The voter signature verification is not happening, it’s a sham, they’re mismatched. They are sham ballots, BS ballots by the hundreds of thousands. And I see that he’s on this, and I just want to tell him, thank you. As a fellow journalist — I’m a journalist at heart — that he’s willing to, you know, risk everything to get the story out, and I appreciate him so much.
These fake news folks are trying to tear him apart, and they don’t have the courage. They don’t have any courage. They don’t have any love for our country and our Constitution. And they don’t have any respect for a sacred vote that they won’t cover this story. And I believe at the end of the day and I hope that day is not too far down, we’re gonna be really cheering on these great journalists who have kind of come into the gap like Jordan and many others who are doing good work right now.
Conradson: As you said, These people don’t have the courage. They don’t even have the courage to tell the truth. They’re doing everything in their power, everything that they can, you know, nonstop tweeting about this, trying to discredit the raw data that I’ve put out from Maricopa County. And you know, the worst part about it, they’re starting to go after me with the same attacks that Adrian Fontes and the corrupt Arizona regime went after you with. But now it’s just the media regime going after me, claiming that I violated ARS 16-168, which I did not. There’s no law that says I cannot put these signatures out there. I’m actually a member of the media, so I have access to reproduce and inspect the signatures. So, I was able to get a good inspection of a few hundred of these, and what’s so impressive is that I found about 10% of these signatures were extremely questionable. They made my eyes go as wide as you could see. And so I did a little bit more research, and I found out that a lot of these signatures were actually verified at level one, and just sent through the system. That means they didn’t go to level two managers. That means they didn’t go to curing. But here we got the fake news media here in Arizona, all claiming, “Well, we don’t know what ballots were cured.” And I’ve reported this in my articles, I’ve reported it on Twitter, none of the ballots that I’ve posted or shown signatures on were cured. Most of them went through level one except for one, the first one that I tweeted over the weekend. And it’s really just despicable what the silent fake news hacks and the disparaging hacks are doing to the truth about these ballots.
Lake: You know, I think if you look at any of the most corrupt municipalities, counties, states — and I think of Georgia, I think of Arizona, Washington, DC, obviously– those are the markets that have the most corrupt news. And they have to because corruption in the government goes hand in hand with their partner, which is corruption in the media. And I love that Tucker is calling it out. He’s telling people, and I’ve been saying it since I walked away. When I put that video out on March 1, I think it was or March 2 of 2021, and I said I’m not willing to give half-truths. I’m not willing to lie, and the media is lying, and they’re working in conjunction. These people in the media are working in conjunction with the government, the corrupt government, and the corrupt officials. So Arizona, as corrupt as our elections are, that means our media is just as corrupt. And I think you’ll find that in Georgia, Pennsylvania as well.