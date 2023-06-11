THERE IS NO OTHER… North Carolina Crowd Roars as President Donald Trump Takes the Stage at Annual GOP Convention

No one else can do this. There is no other.

On Saturday President Trump spoke at the annual Georgia Republican Convention in Columbus, Georgia. The arena was packed and excited to see the greatest president of their lifetime. This was President Trump’s first speech since news of his politicized indictment by a Miami grand jury.

President Trump left the arena and was swarmed at a local Waffle House where he bought everyone waffles.

The 45th President then flew to North Carolina to speak at the annual Republican convention.

NOW: Trump arrived in North Carolina to cheers and people shouting, “We need you!” And the sign, too. pic.twitter.com/bJQ2Rcy4xP — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 10, 2023

It was another packed house of screaming American fans!

The American people understand President Trump. The demons can never take that from him.

NOW: Trump takes stage at North Carolina GOP convention. pic.twitter.com/pNLNzAhFqq — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 10, 2023

Ben Bergquam from Real America’s Voice was there.

Live in North Carolina with President Trump! Keep it up Lefties, you’re only making Trump stronger and his base more committed to defeating you! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #UltraMAGA #Trump2024 @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/kwqzjkP02s — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 10, 2023

NOW: President Trump addresses a MASSIVE crowd in North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/n8upgPnz38 — Anthony Hughes OAN (@CallMeAntwan) June 10, 2023

Man of the people.