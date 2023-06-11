THERE IS NO OTHER… North Carolina Crowd Roars as President Donald Trump Takes the Stage at Annual GOP Convention

by

No one else can do this. There is no other.

On Saturday President Trump spoke at the annual Georgia Republican Convention in Columbus, Georgia. The arena was packed and excited to see the greatest president of their lifetime. This was President Trump’s first speech since news of his politicized indictment by a Miami grand jury.

“The Next President of the United States” – FULL HOUSE and STANDING OVATION for President Trump in Georgia (VIDEO)

President Trump left the arena and was swarmed at a local Waffle House where he bought everyone waffles.

The 45th President then flew to North Carolina to speak at the annual Republican convention.

It was another packed house of screaming American fans!
The American people understand President Trump. The demons can never take that from him.

Ben Bergquam from Real America’s Voice was there.

Man of the people.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.