“The Next President of the United States” – FULL HOUSE and STANDING OVATION for President Trump in Georgia (VIDEO)

President Donald J. Trump spoke today at the annual Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus, Georgia.

The President took the stage at the convention to a packed house!

The crowd was wildly enthusiastic. And the announcer introduced President Trump as “the next President of the United States.”

This is President Trump’s first speech since the latest politicized indictments against him were announced on Thursday. The President will be indicted on 37 junk charges on Tuesday for holding onto White House documents when he left office. This is something that is completely legal. Joe Biden took and held classified documents for years but has NEVER been investigated despite the fact that this is a criminal act for a US Senator or Vice President to steal classified documents.

The crowd gave trump a STANDING OVATION!

There is only one Donald Trump.