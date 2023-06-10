Trump Swarmed by Supporters at Waffle House After Georgia GOP Address (Video)

President Trump was swarmed by supporters when he visited a Waffle House restaurant in Columbus, Georgia Saturday after he spoke to the state Republican convention. Trump called out, “Waffles on Trump!” as he entered. Trump was accompanied by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who had flown to Georgia on Trump Force One with Trump earlier Saturday.

Trump spoke with supporters, posing for photos and signing autographs both outside and inside the Waffle House. Trump also spoke with reporters about his federal indictment, saying, “We have thugs and creeps running this country. And it’s a real problem for our country. (Crosstalk-We’re gonna get reelected?) big and we’re gonna clean up the mess and we’re gonna clean up the cancer.”

Greene posted video, as did National Pulse Editor Raheem Kassam, as did the Trump campaign and the media.

The Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung posted video of Trump speaking with an artist who sketches Medal of Honor recipients. She showed Trump her drawing of Sgt. Maj. Patrick Payne, whom Trump awarded the medal in 2020. A young man supporter asked about the possibility of an internship in the Trump’s second term.

Trump, apparently traveling with co-indictee Walt Nauta who appears to be in the background in the Cheung video, answered questions about the indictment.

Trump said, “…We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong whatsoever. We did absolutely nothing wrong. Take a look at the Presidential Records Act. We did it by the book. Perfect. Except we have thugs and creeps running this country. And it’s a real problem for our country. (Crosstalk-We’re gonna get reelected?) big and we’re gonna clean up the mess and we’re gonna clean up the cancer. ‘Cause that’s what we have.”

Politico’s Alex Isenstadt posted video:

Trump-haters spotted Nauta traveling with Trump.

C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman had some fun with the Waffle House signage.

Raheem Kassam also had fun, wryly observing, “I understand that Trump’s presence at Waffle House represented the longest period of time in which there was not a fight in Waffle House. If he can bring peace there, he can do it in Ukraine!”

