Trump Swarmed by Supporters at Waffle House After Georgia GOP Address (Video)

President Trump was swarmed by supporters when he visited a Waffle House restaurant in Columbus, Georgia Saturday after he spoke to the state Republican convention. Trump called out, “Waffles on Trump!” as he entered. Trump was accompanied by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who had flown to Georgia on Trump Force One with Trump earlier Saturday.

Trump spoke with supporters, posing for photos and signing autographs both outside and inside the Waffle House. Trump also spoke with reporters about his federal indictment, saying, “We have thugs and creeps running this country. And it’s a real problem for our country. (Crosstalk-We’re gonna get reelected?) big and we’re gonna clean up the mess and we’re gonna clean up the cancer.”

Greene posted video, as did National Pulse Editor Raheem Kassam, as did the Trump campaign and the media.

Trump stopped by the waffle house and bought everybody waffles… Love this guy! pic.twitter.com/fbXbBBurGR — intheMatrixxx (@intheMatrixxx) June 10, 2023

LIVE NOW: Donald Trump makes a surprise visit to Waffle House in Georgia, walks in and says, “Waffles on Trump!” pic.twitter.com/qi5yaE7jSE — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 10, 2023

Someone made Trump’s mother’s meat loaf recipe to give to him. Ruth Ann’s restaurant down the street. pic.twitter.com/iJwE1LOdga — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 10, 2023

The Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung posted video of Trump speaking with an artist who sketches Medal of Honor recipients. She showed Trump her drawing of Sgt. Maj. Patrick Payne, whom Trump awarded the medal in 2020. A young man supporter asked about the possibility of an internship in the Trump’s second term.

This is President Trump in his element. Just hanging with the people at a Waffle House on a Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JMTZwr6BxC — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 10, 2023

Trump, apparently traveling with co-indictee Walt Nauta who appears to be in the background in the Cheung video, answered questions about the indictment.

Trump said, “…We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong whatsoever. We did absolutely nothing wrong. Take a look at the Presidential Records Act. We did it by the book. Perfect. Except we have thugs and creeps running this country. And it’s a real problem for our country. (Crosstalk-We’re gonna get reelected?) big and we’re gonna clean up the mess and we’re gonna clean up the cancer. ‘Cause that’s what we have.”

Politico’s Alex Isenstadt posted video:

Trump shortly ago addressed the indictment at a Waffle House pit stop pic.twitter.com/YQ9r69KlMR — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) June 10, 2023

Trump-haters spotted Nauta traveling with Trump.

Yup! Here’s Walt Nauta in Waffle House with Trump. pic.twitter.com/HMabWZI1C6 — Laurie🪬 (@Laurieluvsmolly) June 10, 2023

C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman had some fun with the Waffle House signage.

“Please be kind to our associates” – Waffle House pic.twitter.com/SUFjEst3dw — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 10, 2023

“NOW HIRING

Friendly folks” — Waffle House pic.twitter.com/2FEQewp8iG — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 10, 2023

Raheem Kassam also had fun, wryly observing, “I understand that Trump’s presence at Waffle House represented the longest period of time in which there was not a fight in Waffle House. If he can bring peace there, he can do it in Ukraine!”