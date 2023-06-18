Texas Rangers are Only MLB Team Not to Cave to “Pride Month” Virtue Signaling-“Our Commitment is to Make Everyone Feel Welcome”

Every baseball team in MLB celebrates Pride Month in June in some fashion. As The Gateway Pundit reported previously, every team except the Texas Rangers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers chose to honor the anti-Catholic ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ trans nuns to pride night where the vulgar, anti-Christian, Marxist group will received the team’s “Community Hero Award.”

The anti-Catholic group was initially uninvited to the event, but after backlash from the group, the Dodgers caved to the depravity and re-invited them.

But the Rangers last Pride Night was in 2003 where the team received extensive backlash and have not held one since.

Rangers COO Neil Leibman told The Dallas Morning News, “With respect to Pride Night, we reached out to the Resource Center and said, ‘What can we do internally?’ We immediately adopted some changes they suggested to be more inclusive in hiring practices. I think that’s more meaningful than just saying, ‘OK, we had a Pride Night.’”

Fox News reports: