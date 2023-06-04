Top Major League Baseball Team Refuses to Host LGBTQ Pride Night



The Los Angeles Dodgers invited members of the anti-Catholic and satanic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their stadium for Pride Month.

June is Pride Month and even Major League Baseball is celebrating. Every team planned their Pride Night celebrations at their ballpark – except one.

The Texas Rangers have no PRIDE celebrations listed on their calendar. Nothing.

NOT PROUD? The Texas Rangers have not hosted a single drag queen award ceremony. They haven't celebrated a single transgender activist. Why won't the Rangers bend the knee and begin hosting pride events like the rest of the MLB?

Apparently, they had a Pride celebration last year.

Just not this year.

FYI, only MLB team still not having "pride night?" Texas Rangers. Although they did have a "pride night" last year – a Charley Pride night.

Next Impulse Sports reported:

June is Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community. As a result, many Major League Baseball teams across the country are planning to host Pride Night celebrations at their ballparks – or similar promotions that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. But one team has made it clear that they will not hold such a celebration: the Texas Rangers. While every other team across Major League Baseball has held a Pride Night or similar promotional event, the Dallas Morning News reports that Texas Rangers have not hosted a promotion to welcome and celebrate the LGBTQ+ in over two decades. Back in 2003, the team did invite several LGBTQ+ groups to the ballpark, according to The Advocate, but it was not officially marketed as any specific promotion and was met with anti-gay protests. The team has not hosted a similar event since. Despite a push from LGBTQ+ leaders in the Dallas community, the Rangers have thus far refused to host a promotional game for the LGBTQ+ community and do not have one planned for this season. And it does not sound like they plan to host a Pride Night or a similar event in the future, either. “With respect to Pride Night, we reached out to the Resource Center and said what can we do internally,” Rangers COO Neil Leibman told The Dallas Morning News back in August of 2020. “We immediately adopted some changes they suggested to be more inclusive in hiring practices. I think that’s more meaningful than just saying ‘OK, we had a Pride Night.’”