Supreme Court Trolls Nancy Pelosi in Decision Striking Down Biden’s $400 Billion Student Loan Scheme – Conservatives Respond with Glee (VIDEO)

by

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Joe Biden’s student loan scheme, ruling that he overstepped his authority. The decision was 6-3 with Roberts writing for the majority.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turns out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

Six Republican state attorneys general sued Joe Biden and argued the student loan bailout violates the separation of powers. Separately, two borrowers who did not qualify for Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan sued to stop the program.

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in November extended a block on Joe Biden’s student loan bailout plan. The DOJ then asked the Supreme Court to lift the 8th Circuit Court’s block, which they refused to do.

While doing away with Biden’s attempted bribe of Gen Z/Millennial voters, the Supreme Court managed to troll Nancy Pelosi in the process.

Yes, Roberts and the majority cited the former House Speaker as a reason why they decided to strike down the student loan program. Slackers looking for someone to blame should just look toward San Francisco (which Pelosi lives).

Credit: @GregPrice

As a reminder, here is video of Pelosi during a July 2021 press conference where she literally says Biden did not have the authority to cancel student loan forgiveness.

WATCH:

Wonder how Pelosi feels about being part of the reason why Biden’s student loan bailout scheme was nuked?

Conservatives responded by laughing at the disgraced former Speaker.

Cullen Linebarger

