Soros-Funded District Attorney Drops ALL MURDER CHARGES Against Woman Who Allegedly Ordered Son to Gun Down Man at Chicago Restaurant – DA Office Says Newly Resurfaced Video Exonerates Woman and Son (VIDEO)

This new twist will certainly cause a heated national debate and perhaps even divide conservatives Especially considering this involves Soro-funded District attorney Kim Foxx.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that prosecutors accused a Chicago mom of encouraging her 14-year-old son to shoot two people during an altercation at an area restaurant leaving one man dead.

Prosecutors alleged that on June 18 35-year-old mother Carlishia Hood, 35, entered the restaurant and got into an argument with the victim, Jeremy Brown, 32, while waiting in line for her food. Brown’s girlfriend allegedly encouraging him during the altercation and laughed at the situation.

Hood texted her son to join her in the restaurant and the argument turned physical. Brown allegedly punched the boy, and the 14-year-old took out a gun and shot Brown in the back.

Brown attempted to flee the situation but the 14-year-old continued firing while his mother allegedly encouraged him to keep shooting Brown and kill him. Brown later died of his injuries.

Both the mother and the son were charged with first degree murder. But now there has been a twist in the case: new evidence came to light over the weekend to cause the Soros-funded Cook County District Attorney’s office to rethink the charges.

As reported by the New York Post, a previously unreleased video shows Brown, the alleged victim, smacking Hood in the head inside the restaurant.

Here is the statement from the prosecutor’s office:

Based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence, today the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the charges against Carlisha Hood and her 14-year-old son. Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases.

Both Hood and her son were released on Monday. The mother was previously being held on a $3 million bond.

Here ais the video that caused the prosecutors to drop the charges. You can see Brown screaming at Hood like a maniac. He tells her to “get her food” and threatens to knock her out if she does not.

He proceeds to hit her at least three times in the head.

35 year old Carlishia Hood & her teenage son are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of 32 year old Jeremy Brown in Chicago Brown punched the mom 3 times after an argument. Hood texted her son and pointed outside at him. The son came in and he shot the victim in the back… pic.twitter.com/cS7wDwsW5x — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) June 25, 2023

Here is the footage of the shooting that Chicago police first released to the public in an effort to identify the suspects.

Was the shooting justified or did authorities drop the ball?