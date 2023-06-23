Prosecutors Say Mom Encouraged 14-year old to Kill Man at Chicago Restaurant

On Thursday, prosecutors accused a Chicago mom of encouraging her 14-year-old son to shoot two people during an altercation at an area restaurant leaving one man dead.

Both the mother and her son are charged with first-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, 35-year-old mother Carlishia Hood, 35, entered the restaurant and got into an argument with the victim, Jeremy Brown, 32, while waiting in line for her food. Brown’s girlfriend allegedly encouraging him during the altercation and laughed at the situation.

Hood texted her son to join her in the restaurant and the argument tuned physical. Brown allegedly punched the boy, and the 14-year-old took out a gun and shot Brown in the back.

Brown attempted to flee the situation but the 14-year-old continued firing while his mother allegedly encouraged him to keep shooting Brown and kill him.

CWBC Chicago reports:

“It is, in this court’s opinion, highly disturbing that the defendant would encourage her 14-year-old son to be armed with a firearm and fire shots at a victim on the streets of Chicago,” Judge Barbara Dawkins said during Carlishia Hood’s bail hearing on Thursday. She ordered Hood to pay a $300,000 bail deposit to be released on electronic monitoring. ******** When the boy stopped shooting Brown, Hood pointed toward the female customer who laughed about the situation and instructed her son to shoot her, too, McCord said. Hood tried to wrestle her gun from her son when he didn’t go after the woman, but he maintained control of the weapon. Hood and her son, who have no criminal histories, surrendered to police on Wednesday. Her defense attorney said she is a crossing guard for the city of Chicago. She also volunteers at New Hope Church, organizing children’s activities, the lawyer said.

The event was captured video and Chicago police released portions of the footage in an effort to identify the suspects.