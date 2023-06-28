Republicans Being Republicans: GOP Requests Corrupt AG Merrick Garland to Testify – But Not Until September!

In May Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ against Joe Biden’s political enemies,” said Greene.

“He’s targeted parents who are concerned about their children’s education, targeted Christians and pro-life activists & raided the home of a President,” adding, “He must be impeached.”

According to the resolution, Attorney General abused his position and facilitated “the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people.”

On Monday House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will start the impeachment of US Attorney General Merrick Garland by July 6 over his IRS whistleblower testimony.

Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely appeared on Fox News to discuss the DOJ’s sweetheart deal extended to Hunter Biden.

Lytle told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden. US Attorney General Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Now today we discover Merrick Garland will testify before the House Judiciary Committee but not until SEPTEMBER!

Democrats and the fake news would have had him removed by now if he was a Republican.

It looks like we are looking at another scenario where Republicans promise for months to act on something and then nothing ever happens.

Who else has had enough of this?

