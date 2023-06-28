Republicans Being Republicans: GOP Requests Corrupt AG Merrick Garland to Testify – But Not Until September!

In May Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“Merrick Garland has weaponized the DOJ against Joe Biden’s political enemies,” said Greene.
“He’s targeted parents who are concerned about their children’s education, targeted Christians and pro-life activists & raided the home of a President,” adding, “He must be impeached.”
According to the resolution, Attorney General abused his position and facilitated “the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people.”
On Monday House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will start the impeachment of US Attorney General Merrick Garland by July 6 over his IRS whistleblower testimony.
Mark Lytle, an attorney for IRS whistleblower Gary Shapely appeared on Fox News to discuss the DOJ’s sweetheart deal extended to Hunter Biden.
Lytle told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that US Attorney David Weiss, the Trump-appointed Delaware prosecutor assigned to Hunter Biden’s case, said he had no power to bring charges against Hunter Biden. US Attorney General Merrick Garland however has insisted David Weiss had full authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden.
Now today we discover Merrick Garland will testify before the House Judiciary Committee but not until SEPTEMBER!
Democrats and the fake news would have had him removed by now if he was a Republican.
It looks like we are looking at another scenario where Republicans promise for months to act on something and then nothing ever happens.
Who else has had enough of this?
The Washington Examiner reported:
Attorney General Merrick Garland is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Sept. 20, but as calls for his impeachment ramp up following whistleblower testimony, the date could change.
A spokesperson for the Judiciary Committee confirmed Garland will come before the committee for his regularly scheduled hearing on Sept. 20 but added that “obviously new information that has broken may change that date” in reference to the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers alleging the Department of Justice interfered in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.
While Hunter Biden plans to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor tax charges and has entered a “Pretrial Diversion Agreement” for a felony gun charge, the IRS whistleblowers, IRS supervisory special agent Gary Shapley and an anonymous source, alleged the DOJ blocked a request by the U.S. attorney on the case, David Weiss, for special counsel status, prevented his request to bring the charges in Washington, D.C., or California, and “concealed” foreign bribery allegations involving Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden.
These allegations by the whistleblowers were given to the House Ways and Means Committee and have led to calls for Garland’s impeachment, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saying that if what the whistleblowers are saying turns out to be true, the House will begin an impeachment inquiry into the attorney general.